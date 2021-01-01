LOOKING BACK: What made news in January last year

Take a look back at some of the stories that made headlines in January 2020.

After the year that has been, January 2020 feels like a lifetime ago and with Covid-19 dominating the news, it’s hard to remember some of the other things that happened.

Grillex preparing to expand to Kensington site

A Bundaberg company began writing the next chapter, as work began on a new $3 million facility.

Grillex (formerly Unisite Group) design and produce a variety of commercial outdoor community infrastructure, including electric barbecues, street and park furniture, and shelter.

Grillex general manager Martin Rowland said the company was excited to be commencing the new phase of growth after recent work to streamline and future-proof business operations through lean manufacturing principles.

Grillex facility artist impression.

Council election candidates

This year saw Bundaberg vote in two elections, the first of the two was the local council election in March – but January saw a number of candidates put their hat in the ring for a spot on council.

Candidates included former Federal United Australia Party candidate Joseph Ellul, Ramon Creevey, May Mitchell (successful) and Tanya McLoughlin (successful).

Councillors Greg Barnes and Bill Trevor also announced they would again be running for their respected seats where they were successful.

Top cop bids Bundy farewell

In January it was announced Bundaberg’s Inspector Pat Swindells would bid the Rum City farewell as he was due to transfer to Gympie in March.

“I was in Bundaberg from 1988 to 1993 and then came back again in 2016, so I’ve been here for four (consecutive) years,” Insp. Swindells said.

“We are moving closer to my wife’s parents, which will be good, but we will miss it here too.”

Pennington takes case to court

Former Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service chief executive Adrian Pennington took his case to the state’s industrial umpire in January, seeking to be reinstated.

Mr Pennington was terminated from his $410,000-a-year position with the WBHHS in September 2019 after more than seven years in the job.

Former Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service Chief Executive Adrian Pennington.

Queensland Health Minister Steven Miles signed off on the dismissal in December last year.

Lawyers for Mr Pennington were seeking an order in the Queensland Industrial Relation Commission that he be reinstated or alternatively, that he be paid compensation for lost wages and for the pain, suffering, hurt and humiliation suffered as a result of losing his job.

Bundy’s rainfall for January doubles

The Bureau of Meteorology recorded 35.6 millimetres of rain at its gauge at the Bundaberg Airport, during a storm which began at about 4am on January 18.

17mm fell within a 20 minute period which slowed at about 4.30am.

This was “a fair boost” to the recorded total of rain the month, considering that before the storm the gauge had recorded 24.2mm for the month.

Polo organiser confirms return to Bundaberg

Before covid cancelled the event, Pop-Up Polo was confirmed to be returning to Bundaberg after a successful inaugural event in 2019.

Events Queensland director Matthew Turich confirmed the event would return with Bundaberg Regional Council’s sponsorship, which would be worth about $25,000.

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey with Pop Up Polo ambassador Kimberley Busteed.

Bundaberg was the second regional Queensland city to trial the polo event, with Rockhampton showing growth in attendance in the two years the event was held there.

