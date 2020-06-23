Looking back on fire tragedy twenty years later

Fireman Darryl Livermore inspects remains of dormitory on upper level of Palace Backpackers Hostel in Childers, 27/06/00 following 23/06/00 fire that left 15 dead. Pic Anthony Weate.

THE region's darkest day came on June 23, 2000 when 15 young backpackers lost their lives in the Palace Backpackers Hostel fire in Childers.

Today marks 20 years since the horrific fire and for the anniversary, Bundaberg Regional Council will open the Childers Palace memorial building for people to pay their respects.

The memorial area upstairs at 72 Churchill St, Childers, will be open to visitors from 10am to 6pm on Tuesday with a Covid-safe plan in place.

To book access at a particular time, call 4130 4750.

