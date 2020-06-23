Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fireman Darryl Livermore inspects remains of dormitory on upper level of Palace Backpackers Hostel in Childers, 27/06/00 following 23/06/00 fire that left 15 dead. Pic Anthony Weate.
Fireman Darryl Livermore inspects remains of dormitory on upper level of Palace Backpackers Hostel in Childers, 27/06/00 following 23/06/00 fire that left 15 dead. Pic Anthony Weate.
News

Looking back on fire tragedy twenty years later

23rd Jun 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE region's darkest day came on June 23, 2000 when 15 young backpackers lost their lives in the Palace Backpackers Hostel fire in Childers.

Today marks 20 years since the horrific fire and for the anniversary, Bundaberg Regional Council will open the Childers Palace memorial building for people to pay their respects.

The memorial area upstairs at 72 Churchill St, Childers, will be open to visitors from 10am to 6pm on Tuesday with a Covid-safe plan in place.

Photos
View Gallery

 

To book access at a particular time, call 4130 4750.

 

 

MORE NEWS

Memories of backpackers fire a nightmare that never ends

 

•Firefighter: tragedy of Palace fire a sight you can't unsee

 

Council's plan to pay respects to hostel fire victims

bundaberg region childers childers palace backpackers hostel fire fire
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman’s courageous journey back to study after husband’s death

        premium_icon Woman’s courageous journey back to study after husband’s...

        News Seven years ago tragedy struck Kristie Dillon’s family when her husband committed suicide but now the inspirational woman has rediscovered her passion and is pursuing a...

        • 23rd Jun 2020 5:00 AM
        Man jailed for armed robbery of Bundy Asian supermarket

        premium_icon Man jailed for armed robbery of Bundy Asian supermarket

        News The court heard he was involved so he could repay some drug debt.

        • 23rd Jun 2020 5:00 AM
        20+ PHOTOS: Bundy siblings who are best friends

        premium_icon 20+ PHOTOS: Bundy siblings who are best friends

        News Send your reader photos to editorial@news-mail.com.au