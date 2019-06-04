Looking back on a century of circus acts in Bundy

FLASHBACK: A look back at the circus in 1907.

WITH the Burtons Circus big top set to go up this week, a quick flick through the history books shows that Bundaberg has always been a popular spot for live circus acts.

In the NewsMail publication Bundaberg in Print: 110 Years of News it dates back to more than a century of circus acts.

However, on occasion it wasn't always the event itself that made the news. Below are some circus story exerts from the publication.

Scared to death

1906: A peculiar incident is reported from Childers, As Mr Kuhnel was driving through the streets, and the elephant attached to Wirth Brothers Circus appeared, and the horse on seeing the huge animal reared and fell to the ground dead, death being apparently due to fright.

Never a dull moment

1907: Bundaberg people weren't short of entertainment with visits by dignitaries such as the governor and prime minister, the circus, fireworks and films to add to the usual round of dances, weddings and parties.

The novelties included a pyrotechnic display by the Royal Alexandra Palace Fireworks Company.

The old Church of England grounds, Bourbon St, were enclosed with a high canvas wall in a bid to stop people form viewing the display for free.

Those who paid the admission price of 1/-for adults and 6d for children were treated to some magnificent set pieces and mechanical figures.

The city's theatres screened a constantly-changing menu of newsreels which brought world news to rural areas, albeit months or even years after the event.

Wirths Big Circus (above) rolled back into town in June on its annual pilgrimage, setting up near the bowling green.

The circus opened its doors at 7pm each day so people could spend an hour inspecting "the horses and other animals and freaks”, before the start of the main program which included "20 new items.”

In the same week, His Excellency the Governor Lord Chelmsford visited Bundaberg as part of a tour of Queensland.

He was followed in August by Prime Minister Alfred Deakin who made an unofficial visit to the Isis and Bundaberg while on a Queensland holiday to "restore his health.”

Elephant from Bullens Circus in Targo Street 1948. Photo courtesy of Picture Bundaberg

Elephant kills worker

1909: Wirth Brothers Circus worker, Harry Dale, 40, was killed by the elephant Toby at the Childers railway yard on June 27.

Dale and Toby were shunting trucks when the elephant turned on him, butting him in the chest and body against a railway truck.

Dale fell to the ground and Toby butted him again before running off. Dale died about 15 minutes later.

Circus attractions

1915: The visit of Wirth's mammoth circus to Bundaberg from year to year is looked for with keen interest.

The cleverness of their previous performers was outlived by the brilliant combination which was greet with a packed house last night.

The latest addition and special attraction in the menagerie.