Looking back in time to when Shalom College were on top

WINNERS: Shalom College's Shelley Naumann (coach), Gabriella Troiani, Katelan Schmidt, Kisstee Corrigan, Maryanne Norris, Meaghan Dale, Jordan Stevens, Ashlee Black, Natalie Daniel and Liz Daniel (manager), (front row) Betty Wallace (umpire), Aleena Greenhalgh and Emily Kraut after winning the Queensland Independent Secondary Schools Netball Cup for the first time.

NETBALL: Just like the Tears for Fears song where everybody wants to rule the world, there once was a time when Shalom College did just that.

The side a decade ago was the best in the Queensland Independent Secondary Schools Netball carnival as it dominated in Division1.

Shalom College, after helping to found the competition in 2000, worked its way to the top in 2008, claiming the title with a 42-38 win over Rockhampton's Emmaus College.

Shalom College students Andrea Palu, Emily Kraut, Amber Lutter, (front) Aleena Greenhalgh, Rebekah Crookand Megan Daniel display the Queensland Independent Secondary Schools Netball Cup, which the school won for the second year in a row. File

Shalom College went unbeaten, and added the Division 2 title in 2007.

"It was just outstanding,” Shalom College team manager Liz Daniel told the NewsMail at the time.

"We went into the tournament pretty confident, then we went through our pool games undefeated and we started to think, 'maybe we can win this'.”

The win was during one of the school's most dominant eras in the competition.

After going unbeaten in 2008, the school backed it up in 2009 to claim the title.

"We went down there to win back-to-back and that's what we did,” 2008 and 2009 Shalom College coach Shelley Naumann said after the win.

"All week they had the guts, determination and desire to win.”

Our records show Shalom College students Emily Kraut, Megan Daniel and Aleena Greenhalgh played in both triumphs.

But it wasn't just the success on the court that made the achievement stand out.

Shalom College's recognition after the event showed how special the group was.

The school had five players picked in the 2008 honour side, comprising of the best 10 players from the carnival out of the 480 involved.

Kisstee Corrigan, Megan Daniel, Emily Kraut, Maryanne Norris and Aleena Greenhalgh were selected, Corrigan was picked as player of the tournament.

"It really is a great honour,” recipient Daniel said at the time.

"It was really fun and really exciting,” she said.

"We were all very positive and we tried to think positive and make sure we were all working together.

"We weren't all close (before the tournament), but we really jelled and bonded.”

The following year Greenhalgh was named player of the carnival, and also selected in the honour side for the second year in a row.

She would be joined by Daniel and Kraut, who also got picked for a second straight year, with Ashley Black, Amber Lutter joining the trio.

Shalom couldn't replicate the achievement for a third time in 2010 and didn't gain any success in any division until last year when the college won Division 3.

This year's netball side will be looking to emulate what the girls did in 2008 and 2009.

You can meet the 2019 team in our carnival feature that starts on page 17.