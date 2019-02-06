LOOKING BACK: Bundy on radar for PMs throughout the decades

BOB Hawke visited Bundaberg during the 1984 federal election campaign that saw his Labor government returned after a six-week campaign which ended in early December.

The seat of Hinkler was formed as a result of a redistribution.

The late Bryan Conquest was successful for the National party, winning by 221 votes.

Mr Hawke returned to Bundaberg for the 1987 election, hosting a breakfast at Past Brothers Leagues Club for 410 people at the beginning of the election campaign. This time the campaign was for 33 days.

ON THE RADAR: Former PM Bob Hawke visited Bundaberg in 1984 and returned in 1987, just some of the momentous visits from government leaders in the past. Simon Morris, courtesy of Southe

Labor was successful in winning Hinkler and Bob Hawke won his third federal election as leader.

Two months later he again visited Bundaberg with a function in the Civic Centre.

His last visit to Bundaberg was in the first half of 1991.

On May 30, during a parliamentary sitting time, Paul Keating informed Mr Hawke that he was challenging him for the leadership of the parliamentary Labor party.

Being a Thursday evening after some discussions the ballot was held on Monday, June 3, where Mr Hawke was successful, 66 votes to 44.

A second ballot was held between the two on December 19 when Paul Keating won by 56 votes to 51 and became Prime Minister of Australia.

Mr Keating visited Bundaberg towards the end of 1992.

ON THE ROAD: LNP candidate for Hinkler Keith Pitt and leader of the opposition Tony Abbott at the Bundaberg Brewed Drinks. Tony Abbott was in the region in July 2013 as part of the Fix the Bruce campaign. Mike Knott BUN190713ABB1

The next visiting Prime Minister was Tony Abbott who came as leader of the opposition not long before he won the 2013 election.

If opinion polls are accurate, we had the man who will likely become the next Prime Minister visit Bundaberg just two weeks ago - Bill Shorten.

All in all this is a particularly good representation of Prime Ministers to visit our city.

Labor candidate for Flynn Zac Beers, Labor leader Bill Shorten and Labor candidate for Hinkler Richard Pascoe outside the Bundaberg Hospital during the Opposition Leader's Rum City visit last month. Mike Knott BUN210119LAB3

It would have been difficult in the first half of the 20th century when travel was far less simple. We can bet London to a brick on that there will be quite a few visits from now until May for the coming election.

Brian Courtice was the Member for Hinkler from 1987-1993.