Official Opening of the QATB Building, Maryborough Street, Bundaberg, 1913. Photo: Queensland State Archives
News

LOOKING BACK: Bundaberg’s landmarks through time

Geordi Offord
31st Dec 2020 5:00 AM
They're some of the most prominent buildings and structures in Bundaberg and a lot of them have been standing longer than you've been alive.

But while the times may have changed, a lot of Bundaberg's famous landmarks have either adapted to the modern era or stayed the same.

Thanks to the Queensland State Archives we're able to look back on out famous landmarks and how they've changed as time has progressed.

Check out some of them in the gallery below.

 

