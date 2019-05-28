Looking Back: Bundaberg Show's fascinating history

AS THE gates open on the Bundaberg Show, we take a look back at some of the show news from the past.

1918

IN 1918 The Bundaberg Show was held on May 29, 30 and 31 - the same dates as this year, 101 years later.

The NewsMail reported the fixture of dates for the event.

"The schedule for the show is now available for distribution. The show is fixed for May 29, 30 and 31,” the article said.

"For some years past our farming community has complained that the show was held at the wrong time since they were too busy to attend during crushing season.

"The date has been changed to before crushing and it is hoped the farmers will meet the show committee in a most generous spirit.”

1923

LATER in 1923 the show was impacted by rainfall.

As a result, the show committee arranged a separate program of horse events to raise funds to make up for the deficiency of the show.

1934

FAST FORWARD 11 years, in 1934, the Bundaberg and Gin Gin shows both featured "mermaids” caught off the Gulf of Mexico by Cuban fishermen.

The mermaid and her bonny babe were promoted as the only known ones to live in captivity at the time.

They were also seen by thousands at the Melbourne and Sydney Royal shows.

1959

AT THE 1959 Bundaberg Show a 750lb brahman bull ran amok while it was being prepared for judging.

Valued at one thousand pounds, Tropical Cattle Leader broke away from his attendant Ken Coombes and careered around the stock yards before escaping onto Burrum St.

Two car loads of men chased the bull for almost a mile.

The bull trued to ram a truck and it took more than an hour before recapture.

Despite his bad behaviour, the Fairymead Sugar company-owned bull went on to win best brahman bull.

1992

IN 1992 the show was reduced to a three-day event after the show society suffered a record loss of more than $84,000 in 12 months.

It would also run mid-week from Tuesday to Thursday.

The society decided on the new dates after local businesses complained of absenteeism and the public holiday clashing with late-night shopping.

2003

THE 2003 show saw the main pavilion evacuated on May 29 after a bomb hoax.

Police and security guards evacuated vendors' exhibitors and the general public from the building.

Four calls were made to the company in charge of security by a male hoaxer.