LOOKING BACK: Bingera Mill through the years

Take a look back at the history of the Bingera Mill. Photo: John Oxley Library, State Library of Queensland Neg: 91104

Take a look back at the history of the Bingera Mill. Photo: John Oxley Library, State Library of Queensland Neg: 91104

AFTER news of Bundaberg Sugar reportedly closing down for good the NewsMail decided to take a trip down memory lane to look back at the mill throughout the years.

1883 – Brisbane cane grower William Gibson purchased a block of land on the north side of the Burnett River with his sons. Another grower, John Howes and Bros contributed financial backing.

1885 – A large sugar mill near The Bingera Plantation was operational.

Key Bingera Sugar Mill employees in 1938 (back from left) chemist Jack Davidson, cane inspector Arnold Bourke, company secretary Ray T Smith, (front from left) engineer Bill Stoward, WGG Gibson, Dr Arthur Gibson and ALG (Alf) Gibson. Photo: John Oxley Library, State Library of Queensland Neg: 91080

1972 – After being run by the descendants of the Gibson and Howes family for decades, Bingera Mill is taken over by Bundaberg Sugar.

2002 – After the closure of the Fiarymead Mill, Bingera Mill absorbed some of its allotted cane.

2010 – A joint venture between Bundabrg Sugar and Bundaberg Macadamias sees a macadamia nut facility installed in an empty shed at Bingera Mill. The facility was to be used to dry and sort macadamia nuts.

2011 – Former residents who used to live near the Bingera Mill come together for a reunion which included a bus trip to the Bingera Mill.

May 14, 2014 – Bingera Mill sustains millions of dollars worth of damage after a fire tore through the building just weeks out from the crushing season.

Bingera Mill in modern times.. Photo: Max Fleet / NewsMail

The fire was believed to have started in the main control room with a conveyor belt which feeds the mill also going up in flames.

October 7 2020 – Crushing finishes at Bingera Mill for what was reportedly the last time after more than 100 years of operation.

October 23, 2020 – Bingera Mill is set to close down for good with Bundaberg Sugar Limited announcing plans to streamline their operations through Millaquin Mill and the Sugar Refinery.

Do you have memories or old photos of Bingera Mill?

We’d love to hear from you.

You can send through your stories and photos to newsmail@news.com.au.