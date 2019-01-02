Looking back at when Bundy first got telephones

A LOOK BACK: Workers erect telephone poles in front of Gees dance hall and tea rooms in Churchill St, Childers.

IN TODAY'S world, a single mobile device can carry your phone, camera, computer and send a message to the other side of the world in an instant.

The technological advances have come thick and fast of late, from the birth of internet to public Wi-Fi in the Bundaberg CBD, emojis and animated gifs transforming the way we communicate.

Even music can be played from phones.

But it wasn't always this way.

The NewsMail publication Bundaberg in Print: 110 Years of News has an article recalling a time when telephone links reached the district.

According to the article, the first telephone directory of sorts appeared in the Bundaberg Mail and Burnett Advertiser on January 21.

"The list of 192 telephones included public telephones, emergency services, businesses and private homes and in separate sections, three telephones at Childers and Gin Gin and four at Mt Perry,” it reads.

"WE Curtis and Co, auctioneers of Quay Street, had the Number 1 telephone, Qunaba Plantation Number 2 and PH Moller, of Bourbon Street, Number 3.

"The Mail, Bourbon Street, was Number 39 and the Daily News, Targo Street, Number 125, while Messrs Horace and Ernest Young had 26 for Fairymead plantation and 163 for their town office.

"New Moonta, near Mt Perry, was linked to the telephone on the condenser system using telegraph lines on February 27, 1908.”

The piece goes on to record that in July 1908, Mr J. Kingston of Bundaberg was awarded the tender to supply wooden telephone poles for Childers, which were erected by Superintendent Maddicks and his gang.

"Representations were made to the deputy post master-general in November pointing out the advantages of having copper wire erected from Isis Junction to Childers to join the line recently approved from Gympie to Bundaberg, raising hopes that subscribers might soon be able to speak direct to Brisbane,” the article states.

"The Childers telephone exchange opened on July 1, 1909, with 48 subscribers - more than Bundaberg when the telephone was installed.

"The attendant in charge at Childers 'had a very busy day as everyone was ringing everybody else up to see how the new toy worked'.”

Going back further into the cable history of the region, according to Bundaberg Regional Council's Local Heritage Register, "Bundaberg, being the closest point on the Australian coast to New Caledonia, was selected by the French, Queensland and New South Wales Governments in the 1890s as the site for a cable connection”.

The council document further details that the undersea cable, which was opened in October 1893, was the first stage of a telegraph link that eventually connected Australia with Britain and Europe via New Caledonia, Fiji, Samoa, Hawaii and North America.