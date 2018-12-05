Looking back at our fire heroes over the years

A LOOK BACK: Bundaberg Fire Brigade, circa 1900. Darryl Hampson's great-grandfather James Hampson is front second from left, behind hose reel.

A LOOK BACK: Bundaberg Fire Brigade, circa 1900. Darryl Hampson's great-grandfather James Hampson is front second from left, behind hose reel. Picture Bundaberg

WHILE Bundaberg and the surrounding region has not before witnessed fires quite like the ones which have scorched their way into the history books at Deepwater this past week, fire has undoubtedly left its mark throughout the years.

According to a report in the NewsMail product, Bundaberg and the Four Elements, the devastation of a pharmacist losing his store twice in two years was one of the reasons the formation of the Bundaberg Fire Brigade was fast-tracked in 1884.

Darryl Hampson, great-grandson of one of the brigade's first fire chiefs said "back in those days, firefighting consisted of carting barrels of water by horse-drawn drays from a nearby creek to the fire scene, where groups of men formed bucket brigades to throw water on the threatened buildings”.

Mr Hampson's great-grandfather was one of the original 13 to sign the roll book in1884.

"Major Godfrey Geary was the brigade's first Superintendent, his assistant superintendents were saddler FJ Boreham and coach builder WF Marshall. GH Finch, A Blaikie, E McSweeny, WH Ford, AJ Aldridge, H Turner, WG Lewis, J Fleming and C Longwill completed the original 13,” says the report in Bundaberg and the Four Elements. The publication details a number of fire tragedies and also where people were able to contain the blaze.

One example of this was when a caretaker, armed with a garden hose, saved the Burnett Club from destruction when a nearby coach house caught fire about 2.30am in 1908.

Another was in 1972, a parrot raised the alarm when a fire broke out in equipment under Mr and Mrs Nowizke's house in Childers.

"When Mrs Nowitzke went to investigate the parrot's screeching, she discovered the fire, contacted the fire brigade and tackled the blaze with a garden hose until the firefighters arrived,” the article read.

Another tale making headlines in 1940 was when Eileen Houston (nee Hanlon) saved her father from a possible fiery death after their car crashed through a burning bridge on Ten Mile Rd.

"Mum never talked about the accident, but she was awarded a Royal Human Society bravery award,” daughter Shirl Williams said.

"It's incredible to think that a girl of 17 rescued her father in those circumstances.”

According to the article, the two were returning from the Kolan River on a mail run when they noticed bushfire smoke near the low-level, two-span wooden Pope's Bridge.

"It appeared safe and they drove onto the bridge but, when they were almost across, the structure collapsed and the front end of the car plunged 6ft,” the article read.

"Cut and bruised - Eileen... who had broken two fingers while her father had broken his right leg in three places.”

The teen managed to drag her father and the mail from the car to safety before running half-a-mile to the nearest house to raise the alarm.