Looking back at life in lighthouses

IMAGINE a world with no Wi-Fi, no mobile phones and no TV, where fridges are powered by kerosene and fishing is a common pastime.

For many, the experience would be living the dream, and Reg Hatch did just that for seven years.

The former lighthouse keeper has now penned a book about his experiences, titled My Seven Year Itch.

"I think it was all a highlight really,” Mr Hatch says of his years manning lighthouses across Queensland.

"We didn't have TV out there on the islands, no mobile phones and kerosene fridges and that sort of stuff.”

It was 1965 when Mr Hatch and his wife Marj first embarked on their lighthouse adventures.

Reg Hatch back in his lighthouse keeping hey day.

His first position as lightkeeper would be on the north end of Fraser Island off the coast of Bundaberg, a place called Sandy Cape.

"I think we got the job because they wanted three keepers and I don't think there were any other applicants for the job,” Mr Hatch remarks in his self-published book.

The family would eventually live on Booby Island, Goode Island, Cape Cleveland, Sandy Cape, Cape Moreton and Bustard Head.

In his book, Mr Hatch says a lot has changed in the 40 years since he was a lightkeeper.

Reg Hatch's photo of Booby Island, where he was a lighthouse keeper.

"There are no more lightkeepers and most of the lighthouses are still there but the houses are in disrepair,” he said.

"No one is interested in looking after them and all that history is lost forever.”

Mr Hatch said he had revisited all the sights he, Marj and children Toni and Shuaun had been stationed at.

"They say you shouldn't go back, but it was nice to see the old places again with all those memories,” he said.

Mr Hatch will be at the Bundaberg Library at 49 Woongara St at 11am on March 22 to talk about his book and adventures.

"If anyone turns up I'll give them a bit of an insight into what I've done,” he said.