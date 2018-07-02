Looking back as the Guardian nears its last ever issue

WHETHER it was an anniversary, a choir performance or some colouring in for the kids, the Guardian, or the Drum as it used to be known, has covered the stories and content that were closest to the hearts of locals.

This week, the NewsMail will release the final edition of the Guardian.

While the floods of 2011 and 2013 destroyed many of the NewsMail's physical records, locals have, from time to time, dropped old copies in to the NewsMail office.

This has provided staff with the ability to share some of the special moments from days gone by.

One of these stories was that of young Frances Schulte, who in 1977, saved a crash victim's life.

Ms Schulte was 16 at the time and reports say that while adults stood back, she jumped in to give an injured man CPR.

She had no prior training in CPR and had to pull slivers of broken glass from the man's body to help him.

Police and ambulance praised Ms Schulte and confirmed that she had quite literally been a life saver that day.

With many saying the youth deserved a medal but no awards to nominate her for, the Hinkler Lions stepped in and made a new award.

A surprise function was held and the Hinkler Lions presented the young woman with the Golden Lion Award for her incredible and brave actions.

Former Hinkler Lions president Noel Wheeler said Ms Schulte didn't just stop at CPR, but rode in the back of the ambulance and helped administer oxygen to the injured man under the instruction of paramedics.

Ms Schulte went on to become a nurse at the Mater Hospital.

And Ms Schulte, if you're reading this, drop us a line at editorial@news-mail.com.au, we'd love to chat.

And don't forget, if you have a snippet of Guardian or Bundaberg history, let us know.