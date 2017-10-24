Look who's back ... restaurant reopens after 10 months

COFFEE BREAK: Keeley Leary grabs a drink at the new takeaway counter at City Elements in Bundaberg.

AFTER 10 months in the business wilderness, a popular Bourbong St restaurant has reopened with a new team, new chefs and a sleek update to its decor.

City Elements is back and owner Michelle Owen couldn't be happier.

"We started on Thursday and are really excited,” Ms Owen said.

"Customers have been positive and we have had great feedback on our new team and chefs.”

Ms Owen has hired a new 12-person team and says if you loved City Elements before, you'll love it even more now.

The restaurant maintains its contemporary, industrial feel and the chefs have embraced international cuisine with fresh local ingredients.

The first change you'll notice is at the front of City Elements where Ms Owen is building a takeaway booth.

Ms Owen said dine-in customers would have table service to marry the "beautiful food to great customer service”.

But make no mistake, it's been a long and at times frustrating year for the businesswoman.

She returned from holidays in January this year to discover water from upstairs had flooded the kitchen, causing immense damage and rendering much of the valuable equipment unusable.

Ms Owen thought it would be a quick turnaround but the insurance case dragged on for longer than she anticipated.

She thanked her insurance broker from Northwest Insurance, David Coe, and the team from LMI Group for helping her resolve the issue.

Ms Owen is excited about the future for her business, particularly with the $16 million CBD revitalisation project in the pipeline.

"We are very supportive about the changes especially for outdoor dining because it's not suitable at the moment,” she said.

"I think it will be great and, yes, it is a significant investment but it will be worth it.”

Ms Owen has yet to finalise City Elements' opening hours but assured customers the restaurant would be open for breakfast and lunch seven days a week.

