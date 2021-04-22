LOOK UP: When Bundy can see meteor showers, supermoons

The Eta Aquariid shower is expected to peak on May 6. Shot taken from Dubbo observatory. Photo: File

The Eta Aquariid shower is expected to peak on May 6. Shot taken from Dubbo observatory. Photo: File

While the skies are expected to be overcast tonight, anyone in the region with a clear view of the stars can expect a show in the sky on Thursday night and into Friday morning.

One of the world’s oldest recorded meteor showers, the Lyrids, are expected to peak about midnight and into the early hours of Friday morning.

The Lyrids meteor shower is named after the constellation Lyra and is believed to be one of the universe’s oldest.

According to Chinese texts, the shower was seen more than 2500 years ago and is usually active every year between April 16 and 25, and tends to peak between April 22 and 23.

The meteor showers are created as a result of the earth passing through a debris cloud from the comet Thatcher, which takes about 415 years to orbit around the sun and is expected to be visible from Earth again in 2276.

But if you miss the meteor shower peak because of cloudy skies, it will continue for a few more days yet and there’s plenty more astronomical action to paint the skies in the coming weeks.

Another meteor shower, the Eta Aquariids, is expected to peak on May 6 with the Delta Aquariids due in late July.

On April 27 the super pink moon will beam in the night sky, first of two supermoons this year.

While the moon won’t actually be pink, it will be extra big and extra bright, with the term ‘pink’ coming from the pink phlox flower that usually blooms at this time in the United States.

Then on May 26 will be the second supermoon in the form of a super blood moon.

This supermoon will be extra special as it will also be a full lunar eclipse.

The red colour in the blood moon will be caused by the darkest and most central part of the Earth’s shadow, known as the umbra, covering the moon.

More stories

Backyard UFO sighting: Podcast reveals Bundaberg encounter

GROOVY DAYZEE: Local cafe owner’s new venture

DON’T MISS OUT: Activate your bonus for big rewards

Originally published as LOOK UP: When Bundy can see meteor showers, supermoons