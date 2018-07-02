LOOK: Photos as ex-HMAS Tobruk leaves Bundy

GOING UNDER: Scuttling crew member Trent Raines said he was holding back tears yesterday after working on the Tobruk for almost two years.

Ben Turnbull

IT WAS a bitter-sweet moment for all involved when ex-HMAS Tobruk floated out of the Port of Bundaberg on her way to her final resting place.

An emotional Birdon disposal manager Trent Raines he was proud of what had been achieved by the crew that, over the past two-and-a-half years, prepared the ship for her scuttling today.

Birdon specialises in end-of-life ship disposals and was in charge of de-constructing the heavy landing ship.

"It's been a hell of a lot of hard work and now it's exciting to see her head out,” he said.

Mr Raines said the Tobruk would be the second navy ship to be sunk in Australian waters and would now be part of Bundaberg's history.

"We took 400 to 500 tonnes of material off of her,” he said.

"Some of the metal has ended up in a foundry in Dalby and has been melted down and turned into agricultural equipment.”

That is good news again for Bundaberg as some of that equipment will return to the Rum City's farms.

"We tried to keep us much of the material as possible in Queensland,” Mr Raines said.

"In many ways the ship will live on.”

He said the project was great for Birdon and government departments but mostly for the Bundaberg community.

"It's evident by the people sitting on the edge of shore watching her go out,” Mr Raines said.

As she made her way out to sea, Mr Raines said a lot of interesting artefacts had been left below the decks of the ship, which would be a divers' paradise.

"Like pistols and machinery parts to paintings we have been able to leave all that,” he said.

Mr Raines said he was planning to dive the wreck just 30 minutes after she sinks.

"It will be interesting to see how it evolves down there.

"And in all honestly it will be the best dive wreck in all of the country - if not the world.”