Look out for Kindness Rocks

UPLIFTING: Kindness Rocks aim to spread happiness and inspiration among the community.

A UNIQUE idea for spreading kindness and inspiration among the community is spreading across the globe after starting in the United States.

Residents of the North Burnett have been taking part since last year, dropping rocks in the immediate local towns and as far afield as Gladstone, Bundaberg, Gympie and Brisbane.

Uniting Care volunteer Rachel Koster ran the workshops and got to see students participating in the project.

"The idea behind the concept is to find a stone, write an uplifting message on it and leave it somewhere to be found," Ms Koster said.

"You never know when a person will find a message that makes a difference to them at exactly the right time."

Eidsvold residents participated in their second Kindness Rock Garden earlier this month at the Eidsvold Library as part of the Kindness Crafts workshops provided by North Burnett Regional Council.

Ten students from Binjour State School, along with students from Coalstoun Lakes State School, also made their first batch of Kindness Rocks, provided by Lifeline UCC.

"The students really enjoyed it. It was a fun activity for them and it was hard for them to leave any of them behind," Ms Koster said.

"The good thing is it doesn't cost any money.

"It's a good, cheap way to spread kindness and anyone can do it."

If anyone finds a Kindness Rock, they are encouraged to post it on the Kindness Rocks Project Facebook page.

"They are happening all over and there's a map on their website of other people who have been involved," Ms Koster said.

The annual International Drop A Rock Day was on July 3 - "but any time is a good time," Ms Koster said.