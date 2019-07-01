Look inside the luxurious rejuvenated Hayman Island Resort

The iconic Hayman Island Resort has reopened. Will Salkeld Photography

TODAY is the day. The five-star luxury InterContinental Hayman Island reopened the public after an extensive two-year renovation in the wake of Cyclone Debbie.

Hayman Island by InterContinental general manager Mark Eletr said the resort had been transformed as part of the $135 million redevelopment.

"Our dedicated team has worked tirelessly on the transformation of this sensational island resort to deliver an immersive experience for guests with a meaningful connection to its surrounds," he said.

In the lead up to the reopening, Mr Eletr spoke with the Daily Mercury.

He said the "new" Hayman would give guests a modern take on luxury; nothing flashy, flamboyant or gimmicky.

Instead, he said the resort would deliver a fully-integrated mindful experience for guests, offering them a luxurious location to relax and connect with their loved ones.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Offering 166 fully refurbished rooms, suites and villas, five world-class dining experiences and bars, bespoke spa experiences, events and meeting spaces, the re-opening of Hayman follows a series of cyclone-ravaged resorts getting back to business.

Daydream Island Resort and Elysian Retreat on Long Island in the Whitsundays have also reopened recently.

Revamp and ruin: Contrasting fate of nine island resorts

Mackay MP Julieanne Gilbert said Hayman Island would inject more than $120 million in tourism revenue into the local Whitsundays economy annually.

As an attraction, the Great Barrier Reef contributes $3.9 billion to the Queensland economy and supports more than 33,000 jobs.

"Today is a major milestone for the tourism industry in Central Queensland," she said.