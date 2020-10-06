LOOK INSIDE: One of Bundy’s oldest buildings is for sale

HOME SWEET HOME: One of the region’s oldest buildings Tantitha Homestead is currently listed on the market.

A HERITAGE listed property is on the market and the iconic homestead is filled with plenty of rich Bundaberg history.

One of the region’s most well-known and oldest surviving residential buildings, Tantitha Homestead has been restored and is now listed for sale.

Spread out across 25ha and more than 60 acres, the stunning Gooburrum property was first built in 1879 by a carpenter named Bennett, on the region’s first cattle run, stretching out all the way to Mt Perry.

Initially leased by cousins James and Samuel Hassell in 1861, the grounds were later operated by brothers from Gin Gin Station, Alfred and Arthur Brown, before the property was purchased by Henry Tyrer and James Henderson the following decade.

Taking over the reigns in 1882, the Moore Brothers from Barambah Station ran the property, before 18 blocks of the run were subdivided in 1912, with Isaac Moore donating 7000 acres to the Returned Soldiers Distress Fund in World War I.

Fairymead Sugar Company purchased the remainder of the run in 1922 and over the years, the property has served as a dairy, grounds for horse and mule breeding and was used by the Musgrave Pony Club.

PERFECT LOCATION: Situated near Bundaberg North, the property is close to the CBD, local schools and Moore Park Beach, but still offers the lucky buyer privacy and seclusion.

Surrounded by the Tantitha Rise Estate and lagoon, the stunning homestead offers plenty of privacy and seclusion.

The spacious property encompasses five large bedrooms and three living areas, two bathrooms, three toilets, and office space and can accommodate plenty of parking for up to seven vehicles.

STUNNING FEATURES: Historical property Tantitha Homestead in Gooburrum is up for sale.

FAMILY HOME: The historical residential property which was first built in 1879, makes a perfect home to share with the family.

Polished timber floors fill the historical family home, with the original red cedar doors, windows and fittings still intact, as well as 4m ceilings and a 3m wraparound veranda, with direct access from all five bedrooms.

A section of the property which originally served as a quarters for staff, has now been converted into a black bean kitchen with stone top finishes, a breakfast nook, informal dining space and laundry.

Featuring three fully-functional fire places and ceiling fans throughout, the property has been rewired, replumbed and has its own saltwater pool with a built-in spa outside.

HERITAGE HOME: Featuring a 3m wrap around veranda, with direct access from all five bedrooms, all members of the family can enjoy the peaceful setting and surroundings.

WHAT A VIEW: Featuring many spacious living and dining areas throughout the house, there are plenty of spaces to sit and relax.

Sitting in a tranquil location, the homestead is also situated near local schools, Bundaberg Hospital and less than 10 minutes away from the CBD and 20 minutes from Moore Park Beach.

Tantitha Homestead is at 19 James Henderson Way, Gooburrum, with offers above $950,000 welcome.

For more information, contact Aaron Thompson on 0409 051 929 or Scott Mackey on 0419 728 911 from RE/MAX Precision Bundaberg or click here.