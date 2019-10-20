LOOK INSIDE: Generator set to open second space

THE popular co-working space and hub for small business is going to expand with a second premises.

Bundaberg Business Enterprise Centre manager Marcus McCormick said the second Generator would give them a foothold in the north and south of the Wide Bay, enabling them to more effectively help small businesses and start-ups across the region.

Mr McCormick said they had been exploring the idea of expanding since January and they’ve settled on Gympie with the doors set to open Thursday.

“We’ve got a team down in Gympie that deliver across the Gympie and South Burnett region in some of our business advisory services, and we have to house them, so why not open a Generator as part of what we’re doing,” he said.

NEW SPACE: The Generator Gympie will be opening next Thursday.

He said the second Generator would be slightly smaller scale than the Bundaberg premises, but would still house a co-working space, with enough from for a couple of VIP desks where people can have their own dedicated space and one dedicated office that they can lease out.

Mr McCormick said there was also a training/meeting room that they can hire out.

“There’s an opportunity for innovation and entrepreneurship events right in the heart of the CBD,” Mr McCormick said.

“We’ve tried to give it the same sort of feel as this space here — that industrial, clean feel in the front of it.”

One of the reasons Gympie was selected as the second Generator space is the geography which gives them greater capacity to facilitate the business sector of the Wide Bay Burnett.

But the other was Gympie’s potential.

“When we went down there to start delivering services we noticed that there was quite an opportunity for something similar to the Generator in Bundaberg down there,” he said.

“So we decided to take the leap and open one up down there.

“We’ve had a really good level of support, the council has been very supportive of the fact that we’re open and a lot of local stakeholders engaging with our services.”

Despite not being officially open, Mr McCormick said they’ve already had interest from the community for co-working memberships.

A come and try co-working event will be held on Thursday afternoon, from 12.30pm, where people can enter for free and get a feel for the space.

He said they were looking to set up The Generator Gympie running 24/7.

“Gympie’s got a really good vibe about it at the moment, there seems to be a lot of activity in this innovation, entrepreneurship space,” he said.

“They’ve got some big changes coming down there with the diversion of the highway and whatever else.

“The time is right for us to be working with the community to provide a space for them to come to, but also deliver events and activities that can help them identify what opportunities there are for new business in Gympie.”

Within the Bundaberg Generator, Mr McCormick said they things were going really well, with plenty of activity within the local hub.

He said they’ve had significant growth in membership over the past seven months, with more than a dozen active members.

The Generator Gympie is at 232 Mary St.