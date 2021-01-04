Menu
Bundaberg police are appealing for information after an alleged trespass happened on Saturday.
Look familiar? Police investigate alleged trespass at Kepnock

Geordi Offord
4th Jan 2021 4:30 PM
Bundaberg police are looking for help from the public to identify a man they think may be able to help with investigations into a recent trespass.

About 1am on January 2, an unknown man allegedly trespassed on a Bonding St property at Kepnock.

The man is described as caucasian in appearance and was wearing a black T-shirt, black shorts, white socks and carrying black shoes.

Police believe the person depicted in the photos may be able to assist with this investigation.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24 hours a day or by calling 131 444.

You can also report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours a day or calling 1800 333 000.

If you have information for police that can help with their investigations, contact them and quote the reference QI2100009842.

