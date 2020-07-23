Menu
CAN YOU HELP?: Police are investigating a matter after a vehicle was reportedly stolen from Bundaberg Central.
News

Look familiar? Police are eager to speak with this man

Rhylea Millar
23rd Jul 2020 3:30 PM
BUNDABERG police are appealing to the public for assistance in identifying a man who they believe may be able to assist them with their investigations into a stolen vehicle.

The incident occurred yesterday, about 8.20am on Bourbong St.

It is described as a 2020 black Foton Tunland with a dual cab and bearing no plates.

Police believe the man pictured may be able to assist with the investigation.

If you have any information or recognise this man, please phone Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote the reference number QP2001513216.

