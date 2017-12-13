Look after your neighbourhood today

HAVE you ever wanted to help your neighbourhood?
Why not team up with the Queensland Police Service at your local Neighbourhood Watch?
Neighbourhood Watch provides a vital link between the police and the community.
NHW started in Queensland on the Gold Coast with a trial almost 50 years ago, following concerns about rising crime.
It is both a philosophy and an approach to working together as a community to reduce crime and enhance community safety.
There are several NHWQ services around the Bundaberg region.
The Avenell Heights East NHW will meet tonight and Norville North meets tomorrow night.
For more information or to find a group near you go to www.nhwq.org.