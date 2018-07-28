UPDATE: 2.30pm

AS polling continues in the hotly contested Longman by-election, a candidate and his party's president have added a little colour to proceedings.

Liberal Democratic Party candidate Lloyd Russell and LDP national president Gabriel Buckley, who was wearing a very bold suit, attended voting at Morayfield State High School.

Mr Russell said the high number of people who pre-polled might have hurt his chances but he wanted to get between 3 per cent and 3.5 per cent of the vote.

"We're the party for the people who like to be free to party," he said.

LDP national president Gabriel Buckley with Liberal Democratic Party candidate Lloyd Russell. Picture: Emma Williams

UPDATE: 12.30pm ONE NATION CANDIDATE BEMOANS 'PERSONAL' ATTACKS

ONE Nation's candidate in Longman says today's by-election is on a knife edge as he hits polling booths across the electorate.

But Matthew Stephens has been unable to vote for himself because he does not currently live in Longman.

Stephens questioned about questioned about owing money to subcontractors

Mr Stephens said he had been humbled by the support he had already received during the campaign and was hoping for a positive result.

Matthew Stephen, One Nation's candidate for the seat of Longman, hands out how-to-vote cards outside a polling booth in Burpengary. Picture: AAP Image/Dan Peled

He also conceded that it had been a personal campaign.

"I was told before I came into a by-election to make sure I wear a rain coat because there's going to be mud going everywhere," he said.

"I never thought it would get this personal, this directed, and it's a sad state that our political atmosphere has had to stoop to so many lows just to get a kick."

Mr Stephens said Paulin Hanson's absence had not made the final stretch of his campaign any more difficult.

"She was here for a full week during the week before last," he said.

"I think we've been working extremely, extremely hard and I hope to see some results to that."

The One Nation candidate currently lives in the neighbouring electorate of Petrie, but says he plans on moving to Longman after the election regardless of whether he wins or loses.

UPDATE: NOON CANDIDATES PREDICT 'LONG WAIT' FOR LONGMAN RESULT

CANDIDATES are predicting a result in the seat of Longman may not be known for some time.

"The only result I can guarantee is that I'll be having a beer at the golf club tonight with my volunteers," One Nation candidate Matthew Stephen told Sky News.

LNP candidate Trevor Ruthenberg said Saturday's Newspoll in The Weekend Australian - which has Labor's Susan Lamb ahead of him 51-49 - had not changed his mind.

"I think it's going to be sometime till we see a result. It's that tight," he said while handing out how-to-vote cards alongside Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton.

The Longman by-election is one of the tightest of the five Super Saturday by- elections and seen concerted campaigning by both Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Opposition Leader Bill Shorten.

Before Ms Lamb was forced out of parliament because of dual citizenship issues, she held the seat on a razor-thin margin of 0.8 per cent.

Ms Lamb has won over at least one new voter in Longman - her 18-year-old son George.

The pair cast their votes at Dakabin State High School in the seat north of Brisbane on Saturday morning.

But Mr Ruthernberg won't be able to vote for himself as he lives outside the electorate.

According to the Newspoll published in Saturday's Weekend Australian, she leads Mr Ruthenberg 51-49 on a two-party preferred basis.

That's the reverse of other polls this week that had Mr Ruthenberg slightly ahead of Ms Lamb around 51-49.

LNP candidate for Longman Trevor Ruthenberg with Federal Dickson MP Peter Dutton. Picture: AAP Image/Darren England

The Newspoll shows the LNP could only win if it secures 80 per cent of One Nation preferences.

Mr Shorten is facing ructions within the Labor party, and a loss in Longman could give Labor MPs a case to put Anthony Albanese in the leadership ahead of a full federal election.

The prime minister said Labor was struggling in the Super Saturday by-elections because of their dishonest campaigning in Longman and Braddon. "I don't normally get into political commentary but let's be fair dinkum about it, Labor should be miles ahead," he told reporters in Braddon.

"These are by-elections. By-elections invariably swing against the government of the day."

Mr Turnbull visited Longman on Friday to shore up support for Mr Ruthenberg, and took a potshot at Mr Shorten for not visiting the electorate as well.

But the Opposition Leader will be in Longman later on Saturday after starting the day in the Tasmanian seat of Braddon.

One Nation preferences could prove crucial to the outcome, with the party capitalising on voter dissatisfaction with the major parties as well as general resentment over the citizenship crisis to push for a protest vote.

Mr Ruthenberg said he didn't think the fuss over his military medal would effect the vote because he had owned up to the error.

"The community has accepted that apology. It would be nice if Susan Lamb stuck her hand up and accepted the fact we are even here today because she lied to the parliament."

One Nation has also faced issues during the campaign, with questions over Mr Stephen's business practices and leader Pauline Hanson spending the past week on a European cruise.

If the LNP does win, it would be a historic. A government has not won an opposition seat at a by-election since 1920.

UPDATE: 10.30am LNP CANDIDATE TAUNTED OVER MEDALS CLAIMS

LONGMAN LNP candidate Trevor Ruthenberg and Federal Immigration Minister Peter Dutton have been heckled by Labor and union volunteers during a polling booth visit at Narangba.

Speaking to media at the Narangba sporting complex, the duo were bombarded with taunts from rival volunteers.

"Where are your medals Trev?" a Labor volunteer yelled at Mr Ruthenberg, in a reference to him wrongly claiming war service medals.

Men in union shirts also heckled Mr Dutton, talking over him during a media conference.

Labor volunteers also shouted for voters to put the LNP last even though their own how-to-vote card placed two other candidates behind Mr Ruthenberg.

LNP candidate for Longman Trevor Ruthenberg. Picture: AAP Image/Mick Tsikas

Mr Dutton said the heated scenes did not do Labor's cause any favours.

"They are professional protestors," he said.

"If they think they are helping their cause they are kidding themselves.

"I think the genuine Labor members would be embarrassed by what is going on."

Mr Ruthenberg said he had noticed an elevation in hostilities in the days leading up to the Super Saturday poll.

"In the last three or four days they've really ramped it up," he said.

He also said early signs from polling day had been 'extremely positive' while Mr Dutton predicted Mr Ruthenberg would win the seat but that the result might not be declared for several days.

UPDATE: 9.30am LAMB'S D-DAY PLEA TO LONGMAN VOTERS

SUSAN Lamb has cast her vote in the Longman by-election as thousands of voters hit the polls.

Ms Lamb arrived at Dakabin State High School just after 9am with her 18-year-old son, saying she felt good amid cries of "Labor lies" from LNP supporters.

"I'm heartened by the electors of Longman," she said.

"They've put their faith once in me before and I'm asking for it again.

"This is my home territory."

Susan Lamb, Labor candidate for Longman, is seen at the Narangba Sporting Complex polling booth in Narangba. Picture: AAP Image/Darren England

Ms Lamb said today's Newspoll showed tonight's result would be very tight and that she would spend the rest of the day at other polling booths in a bid to win over voters in the final hours of the campaign.

"I promised the electorate I would campaign right until the last ballot box closes and that's what I intend to do," she said.

LONGMAN POLLS OPEN, LEADERSHIPS ON A KNIFE EDGE

VOTING is under way in one of Super Saturday's most crucial seat of Longman, north of Brisbane.

Labor's Susan Lamb, whose dual citizenship issues forced the by-election, is in a tight fight with former state Newman government MP Trevor "Big Trev" Ruthenberg.

One Nation preferences could prove crucial to the outcome, with the party capitalising on voter dissatisfaction with the major parties as well as general resentment over the citizenship crisis to push for a protest vote.



The Newspoll published in Saturday's Weekend Australian shows the LNP could only win if it secures 80 per cent of One Nation preferences.

According to the Newspoll, Ms Lamb leads Mr Ruthenberg 51-49 on a two-party preferred basis.

That's the reverse of other polls this week that had Mr Ruthenberg slightly ahead of Ms Lamb around 51-49.

Before Ms Lamb was forced out of parliament, she held the seat on a razor-thin margin of 0.8 per cent.

LNP candidate for Longman Trevor Ruthenberg, One Nation candidate Matthew Stephen and Labor candidate Susan Lamb. Picture: AAP Image/Mick Tsikas

The Longman by-election is one of the tightest of the five super-Saturday by- elections and seen concerted campaigning by both Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Opposition Leader Bill Shorten.

Mr Shorten is facing ructions within the Labor party, and a loss in Longman could give Labor MPs a case to put Anthony Albanese in the leadership ahead of a full federal election.

Mr Turnbull visited Longman on Friday to shore up support for Mr Ruthenberg, and took a potshot at Mr Shorten for not visiting the electorate as well.

But some of his momentum was drained after he was taken to task by a pub patron during a seemingly friendly meet-and-greet, which led to several patrons heckling the prime minister.

One Nation has also faced issues during the campaign, with its candidate, tradie Matthew Stephen, accused of and leader Pauline Hanson spending the past week on a European cruise.

If the LNP does win, it would be a historic. A government has not won an opposition seat at a by-election since 1920.