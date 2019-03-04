Long way to go to save our shops and revitalise Bundy's CBD

Sue Hargreaves, owner of Nathans Boutique on Targo St, is preparing to launch images of her shoes online.

EARLIER this year Bundaberg business owner Sue Hargreaves voiced her concerns about the fate of the central business district in the Rum City.

Her worry about the way business was heading in the CBD woke her in the early hours of a Saturday morning.

The Nathans Boutique owner decided to take to Facebook, writing a post highlighting the seriousness of the issue in a humorous light hearted post, hoping to get her point across.

She recounted a positive customer experience with some out-of-towners who couldn't "believe” the amount of empty shops in the CBD.

This caught the attention on not only shoppers and neighbouring shop owners, but the Bundaberg Regional Council.

Now weeks down the track Ms Hargreaves said people had started to listen but there was still a lot of work to be done.

"Council has been marvellous, but there's a long way to go,” she said.

"We all need to embrace it, shop owners, the council, the community, we all need to get on board and support each other.”

In January Ms Hargreaves said in more than her 30 years in the business, she'd never seen the state of the CBD so bad.

But she said being negative wouldn't do anything to improve the situation.

"It's the worst it's ever been, but there has to be a solution ... we can't be negative about it all the time,” Ms Hargreaves said.

"It will only work if we work together as a community, otherwise we'll go,” she said.

"That's the bottom line, we can't trade on fresh air.