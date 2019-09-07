Long wait to see if home still exists

A SOUTHEAST Queensland family face an anxious wait to discover whether their home and pets have survived a ferocious blaze.

Sandra Henderson and her family were at the Canungra Showgrounds on Saturday evening after being evacuated from their Beechmont home.

With their five samoyed dogs the family has set up camp at the showgrounds, and are waiting nervously for news about their home.

Rob Lera said houses along Binna Burra Rd, not far from his, had been destroyed.

"I just don't know what's happened to ours," he said.

Kylie Henderson, Shania Grigson, Robert Lera, Jayden Durie and Sandra Henderson were all evacuated from their Beechmont property with their samoyed dogs to the Canungra Showgrounds. Picture: AAP Image/Richard Waugh

Mrs Henderson said the outlook was not positive.

"It's a bit scary and I get a bit concerned because we keep getting told we're in the hot spot and the fire is getting closer," she said.

"Rob (her son) did go back to the house and it was still standing but he said it was getting very close.

"He didn't know for how much longer it would be standing."

The family narrowly escaped with their five dogs, including one carrying six pups, but had to leave snakes and lizards behind.

"It's a bit sad but we just couldn't bring a snake and it's against the law to release it into the wild," she said.

Mrs Henderson recalled the rush when a State Emergency Service volunteer knocked on their door and told them to get out.

"It happened so fast," she said.

"We'd only just started to renovate the property and we just don't know what happened to it.

"We've only been in this home 12 months."

Mrs Henderson also did know the fate of her neighbours' homes, but she praised how locals had rallied together.

"I just think the whole community has pitched in and been really supportive of everybody," she said.

"The whole situation is scary for everyone."