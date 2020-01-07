Long wait for justice: Nine charged in Ipswich’s horror year

Kynan Vital from the Gold Coast is one of two people arrested over the death of aman at Springfield overnight. Pictures from Facebook

Kynan Vital from the Gold Coast is one of two people arrested over the death of aman at Springfield overnight. Pictures from Facebook

THERE were six murders in Ipswich in 2019, surpassing the five in 2010 as the most number of homicide offences in a calendar year in the Ipswich police district over the past decade.

With the addition of the alleged murder of Dalby man Paul Rock at Plainland, in the Toowoomba police district, in July, there were seven deaths attributed to homicide for the year.

Detectives across both districts have solved each of the alleged murders, with each of the cases currently before the courts.

Due to the fact that each of the alleged murders is still before the courts, police are unable to comment specifically on the cases.

Here is a recap of each of the tragic incidents.

Kardell Lomas

December 10: Pregnant 31-year-old Kardell Lomas was found dead in the boot of a car at McGill St, Raceview.

Police later charged her partner, 36-year-old Traven Fisher, with murder.

He was also charged with one count of unlawful assault of a pregnant female, and one count of misconduct with a corpse.

His case will be mentioned again at Ipswich Magistrates Court on January 15.

Kardell Lomas, found dead in a Raceview backyard was believed to be heavily pregnant, with just weeks till she had to give birth

David Murphy

October 19: Police allege Kynan Vital, 19, and Ethan McPherson, 19, broke into a Springfield Lakes home, where Vital's former partner Julia Murphy, 20, as assaulted.

A short time later, just after 10pm, it is alleged Julia's father David Murphy, 49, began to tail the pair's white ute in his silver sedan.

The two vehicles pulled over on The Promenade before one of the teens allegedly struck the 49-year-old on the head with a firearm, causing him to fall to the ground and lose consciousness.

Another 20-year-old man, who had been driving in the silver sedan with Mr Murphy, tried to resuscitate him on the roadside.

Kynan Vital and Ethan McPherson, both 19, were each charged with one count of murder, common assault, enter dwelling and robbery with violence.

Their cases will be heard before the Supreme Court later this year.

Springfield murder victim David (Dave) Murphy, David leaves behind his wife Cinamon Murphy and two children Julia and Dylan. Picture supplied by Family

Paul Rock

July 1: Two men were charged with murder over the death of 53-year-old Oakey man Paul Rock at Plainland.

Beau Andrew John Smith, 26, of Park Ridge was taken into custody after an incident in the nearby suburb of Berrinba.

He was later charged with six offences including murder, two counts of supplying dangerous drugs and one count each of armed robbery in company using personal violence, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and breach of bail.

A second man, Kye Enright, 21, was charged with murder following a dramatic chase near Logan.

Police said Mr Rock died from multiple stab wounds in the rear car park of a local business on Laidley Plainland Road after allegedly being involved in an incident with two men around 6pm on July 1.

Their cases are due before the Supreme Court in Brisbane later this year.

Detectives investigating the death of 53-year-old Oakey man Paul Rock have released the below photo of him.

Thevagy Radhakrishnan

July 1: A man was charged with murdering his wife at a house on Mountain Bell Lane at Springfield Lakes.

The 59-year-old accused, Sandraseghram Radhakrishnan, allegedly called paramedics, before his wife was found dead about 10pm.

The 52-year-old victim and her partner had just returned from a family holiday to south east Asia.

The case will next be mentioned in Ipswich Magistrates Court on April 22.

Murder scene in Mountain Bell Lane.

Nicholas Triggs

June 8: Tributes were pouring in for a 27-year-old Queensland prisoner allegedly murdered by an inmate who left his lifeless body to be discovered by correctional staff.

Nicholas Paul Triggs, 27, was found unconscious in his shared cell about 5am and was declared dead at the scene after attempts to revive him failed.

Police allege Glenn Ryan Clarke, 42, carried out the attack on Mr Triggs at the Borallon Training and Correctional Centre near Ipswich.

Police allege Nicholas Triggs was murdered at Borallon prison in June 2019.

David Thornton

April 1: David Thornton, 58 had been missing more than a month when police discovered his remains buried in his own backyard at Goodna. The remains had been stored in a freezer, which was buried on the property, police allege. Detectives later charged Bobby Andrew Weaver, 24, with murder. Weaver was arrested in Byron Bay and extradited to Queensland. Thornton and Weaver were known to each other, police will allege.

Weaver's case is set for mention again later this year.

Brisbane high school teacher David Thornton

Adam Davies

January 5: Homicide detectives charged a man with murder over the death of 29-year-old man Adam Davies, who was allegedly stabbed at a unit block at Booval.

Emergency services were called to the building on Bergin Street about 9am and found the Mr Davies with a stomach wound.

Police said he was rushed to hospital in a critical condition but died during surgery.

Graham Shawn Cleary, a 45-year-old Moores Pocket man who was known to the victim, was taken into custody and later charged with murder.

The case is due back in court this year.