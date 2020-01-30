Long-time Bundy council worker announces tilt for Division 7

FORMER Bundaberg Regional Council employee Ramon Creevey has announced he will run for Division 7 at the upcoming local government elections in March.

Mr Creevey said he had 35 years’ experience in frontline operations with the former Gooburrum and Burnett shires and Bundaberg Regional Council before becoming semi-retired in January 2017.

He said his operational experience would be a valuable asset when it comes to making sound decisions on council spending.

“When we are talking about the equipment and resources that are used in various projects, I believe my operational experience will assist me in making the right decisions to provide the best value for ratepayers,” he said.

Mr Creevey, who is active in community groups, also said ge knew of many long-term problems that had not been addressed by the council.

“It’s time for someone who really knows what’s going on out there to come to the table and the raise the issues that people really want discussed,” Mr Creevey said.

While the issues he raises would largely be driven by what is important to those he represents, Mr Creevey said there were a few of issues that he was personally passionate about that he would champion if elected.

“The preservation and cataloguing of historical sites in the Bundaberg Regional Council area is a project that needs to be address” said Mr Creevey.

Mr Creevey has been an avid supporter of the Australian Koala Foundation for more than 15 years and would like to see the Bundaberg Regional Council adopt a koala conservation plan, in collaboration with the relevant stakeholders.

Division 7, which includes Norville and Svensson Heights, is represented by Councillor Ross Sommerfeld, who last week announced he would not be contesting the coming election.

The only other candidate in Division 7 to have announced their candidacy is Joseph Ellul.

Voters head to the polls on Saturday, March 28.