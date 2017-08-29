25°
Long running native title dispute could be ending

Geoff Egan
| 29th Aug 2017 6:22 AM

A native title dispute that has run for 16 yearsmay be nearing resolution.

The first court documents regarding the Port Curtis Coral Coast Claim that includes parts of the Gladstone, Bundaberg and Fraser Coast regions were lodged in August 2001.

On Monday Brisbane Federal Court heard the dispute may be resolved in a matter of months.

The native title claim involves dozens of parties including four councils, farmers, coal miners, Rio Tinto and Telstra.

The court on Monday heard the issue was "close to closure" in Gladstone in the coming months.

But issues remain regarding some land owned by Telstra and the court heard the Native Title Tribunal must approve parts of the agreement.

The matter will return to court at a future date.

Topics:  federal court native title port curtis coral coast claim

