Long road to recovery for family after mother's death

STRIPPED BARE: Entire sections of Dianne Hanna's house, including the entire bathroom and half the kitchen and hall, had to be ripped out to remove contamination caused by her decomposing body.

STRIPPED BARE: Entire sections of Dianne Hanna's house, including the entire bathroom and half the kitchen and hall, had to be ripped out to remove contamination caused by her decomposing body.

THE family of Dianne Hanna has a long road to recovery as they add up the emotional and financial cost of the traumatic circumstances surrounding their mother's death.

The 57-year-old was found dead in her Grafton home, her body decomposing for weeks before a friend noticed a smell when he visited to mow the lawns on November 8.

After police removed her body, Ms Hanna's adult children were left to organise the clean-up of the family home. However, upon entering a 'biohazard', siblings Katharine, Andrew and Patrick soon realised the contamination was an expensive job for professionals.

"I made some calls, and was told it was a biohazard and I shouldn't be in there, and that I wasn't even allowed to clean it up without protective equipment," eldest daughter Katharine Hanna said.

THE STORY: Family left to clean up mum's remains

After assigning National Trauma & Crime Scene Cleaning to the task, the interior of the house is now a shell of its former self. The family is 'bracing' for a bill of approximately $15,000. They now also face more costs to rebuild, as well as organise a funeral which Katharine estimates will cost between $6000-$8000.

A GoFundMe page was set up soon after the family realised their unfortunate predicament.

Through The Daily Examiner, their plight has reached far beyond the Clarence Valley and by 4pm yesterday the tally was up to $9058, but more is needed to reach their goal of $30,000.

GOFUNDME: Community digs deep to help out family

The family posted an update on the page on Monday.

"We'd like to thank every person for their kindness during this difficult time," they said. "Your words of support and generosity are so deeply appreciated.

"Losing our beautiful Mum so young has been such a huge shock, and has ripped our hearts out.

"Please continue to share our GoFundMe page, as the clean-up is/was more extensive than we could ever imagine."

Loving Life FM has started promoting the GoFundMe fundraiser for the family of Ms Hanna, who was a former volunteer at the Grafton-based radio station.

"Di was part of our family," Loving Life FM president Ken Tucker said.

"But whether she worked for us or not, this is about supporting our community.

"There seems to be no agency to cater for this particular circumstance.

"At this time of year, we should be generous to those who are experiencing difficult circumstances."

CAN YOU HELP?

Go to https://www.gofundme.com/dianne-hanna-%20family-support or email bill.north@ dailyexaminer.com.au if you can assist in any other way.