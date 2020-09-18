Menu
64 people are listed to appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court today. Photo: File.
LONG LIST: The names of those set to appear in court

Megan Sheehan
18th Sep 2020 7:45 AM
EACH day many people face the Bundaberg courts on a range of different charges.

Here is who is expected to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today:

• Anderson, Christin Robert

• Ayres, Brendan Luke

• Bacon, Kane Robert

• Beer, Skye Larissa Joy

• Bessant-Probert, Amelia Jasmin

• Bing, Jason Peter

• Booth, Dylan Joseph

• Charry, Christopher

• Daltrey, Cy Bradley

• Daveson, Phillip Michael

• Demercado, Aaron Richard

• Dodd, Justin Anthony Roger

• Dunn, Jordan Lawrence

• Esler, Hayden Rodger

• Fisher, Max Claude

• Fisher, Raylene June

• Fisher, Rochelle Anne

• Gribble, Peter Bruce

• Haig, John Andrew

• Halls, Jarrod Matthew

• Hunter, Martin James

• Kartalli, Senol

• Kelly, Graham Neil

• Kendell, Megan-Rose Elizabeth

• Kimball, Darren Leslie

• Kuplen, Shayla

• Kusci, Kerem

• Lake, Katherine Margaret

• Leroy, Michael Grant

• Leslie, William Raymond

• Lewis, Perren James

• Maguire, Joel Richard

• Marshall, Jodie Marie

• Mason, Daniel James

• Mason, Yasmaine Helen

• Mcalpine, Shauna Nicole

• Mccaw, Melinda

• Mckechnie, Jayden Eric James

• Meehan-Coward, Holly Jade

• Meeking, Wendy Sue

• Moran, Danny Thomas

• Moreno, Samantha Rose Olive Retta

• Napier, Rochelle Anne

• Nebe, Julie Margaret

• Nolan, Mitchell Troy

• Nowland, Jourdan Taylah-Shain

• Olive, Joel Anthony

• Paku, Shay-T-Neil

• Palella, Anthony Joseph

• Papastergou, Kitana

• Recio, Alejandro

• Riley, Dylan John

• Shannon, Lee James

• Sheppard, Daniel Edward

• Sim, Robert Alan

• Sonntag, Stephen Carl

• Switzer, Benjamin Thomas

• Tolson, William John-Clark

• Trathen, Lee-Roy

• Walker, Lee David

• Wayne, Amy Maree

• Wiggins, Candice Paula-Ann

• Williams, Adam

