Long list of luxuries drug trafficker spent dirty money on

A Queensland drug trafficker splashed his dirty drug money on lavish overseas holidays with his model girlfriend, designer bags and watches, jewellery, a flashy fishing boat and dining out, a court has heard.

Details of the holidays that Ryan Henry Hill, an ice, cocaine and ecstasy smuggler from Edmonton in Cairns took to Cancun, Mexico, Japan, and Bali, were revealed in the Supreme Court in Brisbane last month where the 26-year-old agreed to forfeit all his ill-gotten gains to the Queensland government under proceeds of crime laws.

Hill, who used to own a bodybuilding supplements store in the Cairns suburb of Smithfield, also splashed $12,660 of his drugs earnings on Louis Vuitton bags and watches, gambling with Sportsbet, watching Netflix, buying Bitcoin, purchasing items from Instagram-star Tammy Hembrow's website - and satisfying his frequent cravings for Nando's Portuguese chicken.

Drug trafficker Ryan Hill, from Cairns.

Hill pleaded guilty to drug trafficking as part of an organised crime syndicate in the Supreme Court in Cairns in February, however early last month he applied to the court to reverse his plea on the aggravating feature that he was part of a drug-ring.

He has admitted trafficking in drugs between December 2016 and January 2018.

In the Supreme Court in Brisbane on April 23, Hill agreed to surrender all his assets to the state of Queensland.

They include $118,075 in drug money seized by police - mostly buried in PVC pipe in bushland behind his dad's house in Wrights Creek - as well as the net sale proceeds of his $430,000 house on Piccone Drive Edmonton, $29,950 from the sale of his $120,000 Cyclone racing boat, a Toyota Hilux ute registered in the name of his girlfriend - Soraya Mercedes Bodman, 26, a model and veterinary nurse from Whitfield - as well as a classic Quintrex tinnie boat and a Holden Commodore Ute.

Model Soraya Bodman, who dated Ryan Hill and lived with him in 2017 while he was trafficking drugs.

Forensic accountants working for the Crime and Corruption Commission estimate that Hill's total "unexplained wealth" from drug trafficking was $352,420 between 2016 and 2018 and his total outgoings during that time was almost $1m.

Hill spent $120,200 in cash paying Ryan Lacco to build a 6.8m fishing boat he named "Insanity" between November 2016 and August 2017 - it came equipped with electric fishing reels, a canopy and lights, court documents state.

Mr Lacco told police that Hill told him to register the $120,000 boat in the name of Valentino La Vista, who owned a Fasta Pasta franchise in Cairns, court documents state.

Mr Lacco told police that Hill paid him entirely in cash which was "a bit sticky and gritty", court documents state.

"I made a tongue in cheek comment about Ryan going and hitting the shovel," Mr Lacco told police, of his suspicions the money had been buried.

Lacco was right. When Queensland police arrested Hill on January 2, 2018, they found $95,000 cash buried in PVC pipe in bushland near cane-fields north of Hill's father's home in Wrights Creek, court documents state.

Police who were covertly spying on Hill prior to his arrest had seen him making daily visits to the secret treasure trove riding a four-wheel bike, court documents state.

They also found a further $23,000 in cash hidden in various places including a gun safe in his 56 year old father Graham Hill's home, mostly the cash was vacuum-packed.

Ryan Hill picked up a Nandos habit while drug trafficking.

Police allege Hill made his money by trafficking drugs from Sydney to Cairns hidden in packages sent using the courier company Toll, then onselling the drugs to buyers in Townsville and the Brisbane suburb of Taigum, court documents state.

He arranged for the packages to be sent to his older brother, 28 year old Ethan James Hill's home in Edmonton, or to his father Graham Henry Hill's house in Wrights Creek, court documents state.

Ethan Hill has pleaded not guilty to 11 charges, including one count of trafficking drugs and 10 counts of drug supply.

Packages were sent to fictitious people, but to addresses owned by Hill's family, court documents state.

Police allege they found 66 consignments from Sydney that Hill organised between July and December 2017.

Hill was busted by police on January 2, 2018 when he used his model girlfriend Soraya Bodman's white Mitsubishi car to pick up a package from the Toll depot in Cairns, court documents state.

Soraya Bodman.

The package contained a cardboard box used to package a Homelite brand leaf-blower, and inside was one kilogram of the drug ice - worth $750,000 - 2000 ecstasy tablets worth about $20,000, and 28 grams of cocaine worth an estimated $5600.

However police had earlier intercepted the package and replaced it with "food based substances" before Hill picked it up at the depot, according to the lead police investigator Detective Sergeant Michael Vincent's statement to the court.

Hill also tried to avoid detection by driving cars which were registered not in his name but that of his girlfriend Ms Bodman, police told the court.

Hill drove a white Toyota Hilux dual cab ute registered in Ms Bodman's name, to tow his prized fishing vessel "Insanity", to the local boat ramp, police told the court.

Hill is due to return to court in Cairns on May 19 for a hearing on his bid to have the circumstance of aggravation of his trafficking charge thrown out of court.

His father Graham Hill, 56, of Wrights Creek, pleaded guilty to producing cannabis, possessing cannabis and possession of a knife in March 2018 after the items were found during searches of his home on January 2.

He was fined $2000 and no conviction was recorded.

Originally published as Long list of luxuries QLD drug trafficker spent dirty money on