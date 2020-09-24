Menu
Judge gavel, scales of justice and law books in court generic Townsville
LONG LIST: Names of the 78 set to appear in court today

Megan Sheehan
24th Sep 2020 8:10 AM
EACH day many people face the Bundaberg courts on a range of different charges.

Here is who is expected to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today:

• Antrobus, Kelley Anne

• Barker, Lynette Robyn

• Bessant Probert, Bradley Amadeus

• Blake, Alex John Barry

• Blee, Jesse Dean

• Bobbermen, Ashliegh George

• Breed, Simon Laurence

• Bruce, Shane Michael

• Bryer, Timothy Luke

• Burns, Kimberley Jane

• Canavan, Christopher Rex

• Candy, Chloe Beverly

• Cantrell, Glen Robert

• Cauchi, Joseph Andrew

• Chalker, Jakep Douglas

• Coventry, Pequisha Leigh

• Crowe, Jacob Alexander

• Darvell, Sara Jo

• Doyle, Stephen Lawrence John

• Dudarko, Grahame Paul Daniel

• Duncan, Peter Maurice

• Fisher, Nicole Noreen

• Freeman, Jake James

• Fritz, Aaron James

• Gibbins, Bryce William Arthur

• Giles, Shane Douglas

• Green, Stuart Geoffrey Allan

• Griffiths, Rebecca Dianne

• Haines, Andrew Lynton

• Hughes, Robert Noel

• Hunt, Serena Maree

• Ingle, Karl Stan

• Jackson, Jessy James

• Jensen, Michael John

• Jones, Jarrod Leigh

• Kenney, Wallace James

• Kiesler, James

• Leathers, Brett Daniel

• Marks, Darren Lesley

• Mason, Jason

• Matthews, Sherrie Mclean

• Mcgowan, Peter Andrew

• Meyer, Lewann Patricia

• Moore, Louise Anne

• Moore, Shaun David

• Mott, Raad Kell,Raymond

• Muller, Joshua Daniel

• Murdoch, Malcolm Joel

• Newbold, William Neville George

• Otto, Luke Michael, Mr

• Payne, Harley James

• Pickup, Steven Geoffrey

• Popoola, Moses Olayiwola

• Price, Emily Alice

• Rayson, Glenn David

• Read, Troy Ross

• Robertson, Darcy Glen

• Rogers, Joanne Lee

• Roll, Zachary David

• Rose, Rebekah Jane

• Scott, Kylene Michele

• Sharp, Bronson Damien

• Sinclair, Jake William

• Smith, Stephen Anthony

• Symons, Jacob Richard

• Taylor, Kim Venancio

• Thomas, Kristopher Paul

• Tibballs, Addison John William

• Tito, Kyah Tane

• Tran, Peter

• Walker, Aaron Peter

• Walker, Michael Frederick

• Wallace, Dallas Kenneth James

• Webb, Helena May

• White, Melissa Karen Louise

• Wigg, Eli Robert

• Wilkes, Margaret

• Williamson, Kurt Graham

