LONG LIST: Names of the 78 set to appear in court today

Judge gavel, scales of justice and law books in court generic Townsville

EACH day many people face the Bundaberg courts on a range of different charges.

Here is who is expected to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today:

• Antrobus, Kelley Anne

• Barker, Lynette Robyn

• Bessant Probert, Bradley Amadeus

• Blake, Alex John Barry

• Blee, Jesse Dean

• Bobbermen, Ashliegh George

• Breed, Simon Laurence

• Bruce, Shane Michael

• Bryer, Timothy Luke

• Burns, Kimberley Jane

• Canavan, Christopher Rex

• Candy, Chloe Beverly

• Cantrell, Glen Robert

• Cauchi, Joseph Andrew

• Chalker, Jakep Douglas

• Coventry, Pequisha Leigh

• Crowe, Jacob Alexander

• Darvell, Sara Jo

• Doyle, Stephen Lawrence John

• Dudarko, Grahame Paul Daniel

• Duncan, Peter Maurice

• Fisher, Nicole Noreen

• Freeman, Jake James

• Fritz, Aaron James

• Gibbins, Bryce William Arthur

• Giles, Shane Douglas

• Green, Stuart Geoffrey Allan

• Griffiths, Rebecca Dianne

• Haines, Andrew Lynton

• Hughes, Robert Noel

• Hunt, Serena Maree

• Ingle, Karl Stan

• Jackson, Jessy James

• Jensen, Michael John

• Jones, Jarrod Leigh

• Kenney, Wallace James

• Kiesler, James

• Leathers, Brett Daniel

• Marks, Darren Lesley

• Mason, Jason

• Matthews, Sherrie Mclean

• Mcgowan, Peter Andrew

• Meyer, Lewann Patricia

• Moore, Louise Anne

• Moore, Shaun David

• Mott, Raad Kell,Raymond

• Muller, Joshua Daniel

• Murdoch, Malcolm Joel

• Newbold, William Neville George

• Otto, Luke Michael, Mr

• Payne, Harley James

• Pickup, Steven Geoffrey

• Popoola, Moses Olayiwola

• Price, Emily Alice

• Rayson, Glenn David

• Read, Troy Ross

• Robertson, Darcy Glen

• Rogers, Joanne Lee

• Roll, Zachary David

• Rose, Rebekah Jane

• Scott, Kylene Michele

• Sharp, Bronson Damien

• Sinclair, Jake William

• Smith, Stephen Anthony

• Symons, Jacob Richard

• Taylor, Kim Venancio

• Thomas, Kristopher Paul

• Tibballs, Addison John William

• Tito, Kyah Tane

• Tran, Peter

• Walker, Aaron Peter

• Walker, Michael Frederick

• Wallace, Dallas Kenneth James

• Webb, Helena May

• White, Melissa Karen Louise

• Wigg, Eli Robert

• Wilkes, Margaret

• Williamson, Kurt Graham