LONG LIST: Names of the 78 set to appear in court today
EACH day many people face the Bundaberg courts on a range of different charges.
Here is who is expected to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today:
• Antrobus, Kelley Anne
• Barker, Lynette Robyn
• Bessant Probert, Bradley Amadeus
• Blake, Alex John Barry
• Blee, Jesse Dean
• Bobbermen, Ashliegh George
• Breed, Simon Laurence
• Bruce, Shane Michael
• Bryer, Timothy Luke
• Burns, Kimberley Jane
• Canavan, Christopher Rex
• Candy, Chloe Beverly
• Cantrell, Glen Robert
• Cauchi, Joseph Andrew
• Chalker, Jakep Douglas
• Coventry, Pequisha Leigh
• Crowe, Jacob Alexander
• Darvell, Sara Jo
• Doyle, Stephen Lawrence John
• Dudarko, Grahame Paul Daniel
• Duncan, Peter Maurice
• Fisher, Nicole Noreen
• Freeman, Jake James
• Fritz, Aaron James
• Gibbins, Bryce William Arthur
• Giles, Shane Douglas
• Green, Stuart Geoffrey Allan
• Griffiths, Rebecca Dianne
• Haines, Andrew Lynton
• Hughes, Robert Noel
• Hunt, Serena Maree
• Ingle, Karl Stan
• Jackson, Jessy James
• Jensen, Michael John
• Jones, Jarrod Leigh
• Kenney, Wallace James
• Kiesler, James
• Leathers, Brett Daniel
• Marks, Darren Lesley
• Mason, Jason
• Matthews, Sherrie Mclean
• Mcgowan, Peter Andrew
• Meyer, Lewann Patricia
• Moore, Louise Anne
• Moore, Shaun David
• Mott, Raad Kell,Raymond
• Muller, Joshua Daniel
• Murdoch, Malcolm Joel
• Newbold, William Neville George
• Otto, Luke Michael, Mr
• Payne, Harley James
• Pickup, Steven Geoffrey
• Popoola, Moses Olayiwola
• Price, Emily Alice
• Rayson, Glenn David
• Read, Troy Ross
• Robertson, Darcy Glen
• Rogers, Joanne Lee
• Roll, Zachary David
• Rose, Rebekah Jane
• Scott, Kylene Michele
• Sharp, Bronson Damien
• Sinclair, Jake William
• Smith, Stephen Anthony
• Symons, Jacob Richard
• Taylor, Kim Venancio
• Thomas, Kristopher Paul
• Tibballs, Addison John William
• Tito, Kyah Tane
• Tran, Peter
• Walker, Aaron Peter
• Walker, Michael Frederick
• Wallace, Dallas Kenneth James
• Webb, Helena May
• White, Melissa Karen Louise
• Wigg, Eli Robert
• Wilkes, Margaret
• Williamson, Kurt Graham