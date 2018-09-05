Long hair chopped off for a heartfelt cause

FIRST CUT: Blake Adam's haircut gets under way at Hairway. Owner Shane Gibbs and Ben Edmondstone gave their time to Variety's Hair with Heart cause.

BLAKE Adams, a 12-year-old Mackay boy with a serious social conscious, had a hair-raising experience when he chose to donate his hair to be made into a wig.

Blake had been growing his hair for over two years to get the 35cm in length required to enable him to donate it for a specialised children's wig.

Blake's step-mother Megan Adams explained that he had always had shoulder length hair but when he decided to grow it that little bit longer, she and his father, Paul Adams, had suggested he do it for a good cause.

"The aim was then to grow it long enough to donate it - it has been a long two years," Megan said.

As part of Variety's Hair with Heart campaign, Blake and his father set up a web page to track the donations made to Blake's mission. While the page has been up for just over three weeks, Blake is only $271 away from reaching his fund-raising goal of $1500 to be given to a family to help them afford a wig for their sick child.

Wigs can cost families upwards of $6000 and only last a child about one to two years, meaning that over the course of an illness families often spend thousands of dollars on wigs.

For Blake, the battle with cancer is personal, and he tells us about the people in his life that have been impacted.

"My great-grandfather died of cancer and my step-mum's close friends has cancer as well," he said.

Even though Blake's hair journey was for a good cause, that didn't stop people making him feel like he wasn't making the right decision.

"He is at that point where he has copped quite a bit of flak, from kids and adults who make the assumption that he has long hair for some other reason, or that he is a girl; it's not until you tell them that he is going to donate it, then they change their tune," Megan said.

But the negativity didn't really bother the Fitzgerald student who believes children suffering from cancer probably have it harder than he does.

"People with cancer they probably miss their hair more than I will miss mine, and they probably get teased a lot more then I do. It's a very good feeling to know that someone else will have your hair and they will be grateful for you donating. Maybe then they will have a fun time," Blake said.