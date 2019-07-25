Long delays on Brisbane motorway after crash

Man treated by paramedics after motorcycle crash as motorists face long delays on Logan Motorway Eastbound. Picture: generic, QAS Ambulance.

MOTORISTS are warned to expect long delays following a peak-hour crash on a motorway in Brisbane's south this morning.

Paramedics were called to a male patient after a motorcycle crash on the Logan Motorway (M6) eastbound in Berrinba at 8.19am Thursday.

The male patient is being treated on scene.

Motorists can expect long delays with cars travelling in reduced lanes.

"They're down to one lane on the motorway. Given the time, there's going to be delays," a Queensland Police spokesman said.

Long delays on Logan Motorway Eastbound after a motorcycle crash after 8am Thursday. Picture: Google Maps

At 9.06am, there was slow traffic from the intersection at Third Avenue in Marsden and up to Drewvale.