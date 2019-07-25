Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Man treated by paramedics after motorcycle crash as motorists face long delays on Logan Motorway Eastbound. Picture: generic, QAS Ambulance.
Man treated by paramedics after motorcycle crash as motorists face long delays on Logan Motorway Eastbound. Picture: generic, QAS Ambulance.
News

Long delays on Brisbane motorway after crash

by Nicole Pierre
25th Jul 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MOTORISTS are warned to expect long delays following a peak-hour crash on a motorway in Brisbane's south this morning.

Paramedics were called to a male patient after a motorcycle crash on the Logan Motorway (M6) eastbound in Berrinba at 8.19am Thursday.

The male patient is being treated on scene.

Motorists can expect long delays with cars travelling in reduced lanes.

"They're down to one lane on the motorway. Given the time, there's going to be delays," a Queensland Police spokesman said.

Long delays on Logan Motorway Eastbound after a motorcycle crash after 8am Thursday. Picture: Google Maps
Long delays on Logan Motorway Eastbound after a motorcycle crash after 8am Thursday. Picture: Google Maps

At 9.06am, there was slow traffic from the intersection at Third Avenue in Marsden and up to Drewvale.

More Stories

brisbane motorway crash traffic delays

Top Stories

    Pitt: Youth unemployment down on the card

    premium_icon Pitt: Youth unemployment down on the card

    Politics SIX months after the controversial Cashless Debit Card was rolled out in the region and youth unemployment is down, according to Hinkler MP Keith Pitt.

    • 25th Jul 2019 10:02 AM
    Massive moth surprises woman at Moore Park

    premium_icon Massive moth surprises woman at Moore Park

    Pets & Animals Moth catches Bundy woman by surprise

    VOTE NOW: Who is your favourite Bundy sales agent?

    premium_icon VOTE NOW: Who is your favourite Bundy sales agent?

    Property Readers nominated 52 favourites and we're looking for the number one

    Gold Coast developer snaps up 21 lots in Woodgate

    premium_icon Gold Coast developer snaps up 21 lots in Woodgate

    Council News 'It's a real boost for the Woodgate area'