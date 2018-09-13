Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police say they were asked by the National Parks and Wildlife Service to euthenase a magpie in East Lismore.
Police say they were asked by the National Parks and Wildlife Service to euthenase a magpie in East Lismore. Trevor Veale
News

Long arm of the law extends to magpies as well

Liana Turner
by
13th Sep 2018 12:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have confirmed they were responsible for the shooting of a magpie in East Lismore this week.

Richmond Police District Inspector David Vandergriend said those at the scene who told The Northern Star about the incident should have been aware of it.

"They presented identification for the person," he said.

Those at the scene said police said nothing to them before shooting the bird.

"That wasn't the case at all," Insp Vandergriend said.

"The police made that known to that person."

Insp Vandergriend said the officers did this before euthanasing the bird.

He said police were asked by the National Parks and Wildlife Service to euthanise the bird.

"We get requested, in writing, by the National Parks and Wildlife Service to euthanise birds that are causing risk or injury to members of the public," he said.

"On this particular occasion, that person confronted the police.

"Police (said) who they were and why they were there.

"They obviously chose to ignore that information. He was shown ID."

Insp Vandergriend said police were yesterday called to a similar job in Casino.

He said a man living there was too afraid to walk to his mailbox, so intense were the attacks from the bird.

"We don't just rock up and think 'there's a swooping bird, we'll shoot it,'" he said.

Related Items

east lismore magpie shooting
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Council cuts speed limit on 22 Bundy roads

    premium_icon Council cuts speed limit on 22 Bundy roads

    Council News DON'T get caught speeding when multiple locations are reduced to 50km/h next week.

    Wide Bay's tough debut

    premium_icon Wide Bay's tough debut

    Sport Wide Bay debuts in the Lord's Taverners competition

    Smoke alarm, barking dogs save a life

    Smoke alarm, barking dogs save a life

    News Fireys responded to reports of a fire that destroyed a home

    Ex-mayor claims Barnes used position to benefit fish farm

    premium_icon Ex-mayor claims Barnes used position to benefit fish farm

    Council News Duffy lodges complaint against Bundaberg councillor

    Local Partners