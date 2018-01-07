Lone Star soon to open in the Rum City

TAKING SHAPE: The doors of Bundaberg's newest restaurant Lone Star will open in the coming weeks.

TAKING SHAPE: The doors of Bundaberg's newest restaurant Lone Star will open in the coming weeks. E REID

I have worked with the NewsMail since January 2012. I report in the Family Life section of the paper, which I love as I have two school aged kids. I grew up in Byron Bay before moving to Hervey Bay where I lived for 10 years, after that my family and I travelled around Australia then we finally settled in Bundaberg in 2011. I enjoy meeting new people and hearing about all walks of life.

WHISPERS around the Rum City are that it's almost time to put on your stretchy pants and head west as Lone Star is about to open.

Six months ago the NewsMail revealed the rib house was coming to the region with the expansion of Stockland Bundaberg shopping centre.

At the time, Lone Star operations manager Jy Diamond said he was excited to expand into the area.

Mr Diamond told the NewsMail it would be a massive win for Bundy jobseekers, with the restaurant to hire 30 people when it opened.

"Believe it or not, we turned down a Townsville site for Bundaberg,” he said.

Photos View Photo Gallery

"We felt there was a gap in Bundaberg that serves our kind of food.

"A kilo of ribs and a couple hundred grams of chips will keep everybody happy.”

The Texas-style barbecue has a selection of steaks and ribs that will have meat lovers going back for more.

It has a smorgasbord including ribs, burgers and hot dogs, and Mr Diamond said Bundy would chomp up the food on offer.

"We think Bundaberg is going to love our all-you-can- eat ribs for $35,” he said.

Check out the menu below:

Photos View Photo Gallery

"Our average price is $30 but we have plenty of options between $10 and $20.”

The restaurant is almost complete, next to the Bundaberg's newest coffee shop Zarraffa's.

Zarraffa's opened just before Christmas and is busy with its drive-through or dine-in options.

But if one new cafe wasn't enough, Stellarossa has advertised for a franchisee to become part of Bundaberg's Eat Street precinct.

It wants someone to be part of Bundy's first-class dining experience, where people can meet, eat and socialise.

For more information go www.seekbusiness.com.au.

The NewsMail sought an opening date for Lone Star, but could have it confirmed by time of print.