Lollipop lady recovering from surgery after being hit by car

A GOLD Coast crossing supervisor is still recovering from a broken ankle and kneecap after she was struck by a car outside of a local school earlier this week.

On Tuesday afternoon at around 3pm paramedics were called to the scene of the collision outside of Labrador State School in Imperial Dr.

The 47-year-old had been struck by a grey Toyota Carolla while working the afternoon shift.

It is understood the driver was travelling at a slow speed when the incident occurred.

The woman has had surgery on her ankle after being taken to hospital that afternoon and is expected to undergo a second procedure today.

The 58-year-old-man behind the wheel was also taken to Gold Coast University as a precaution.

Police confirmed no action has been taken over the incident.

Member for Bonney Sam O'Connor, who was contacted about the accident by school parents, said he would like to see a drop and go facility set up for the school.

"Labrador State School has a loading zone for about three to four cars so that piles up quickly," Mr O'Connor said.

"The rest of the parks are nose-in parks along the school, so it does become a bit of a nightmare.

"Just last week a dad had taken it upon himself to direct traffic in the area - so infrastructure to fix the traffic flow would be good."

Mr O'Connor said he has written to the council on the matter of school zones earlier this year.

"Council officers have been to Labrador school," he said.

"We want to see what options are being put together for a safer drop off infrastructure.

"The main message is, this is a reminder to be so careful around school zones."

