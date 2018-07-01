Logies 2018 live: Red carpet, winners, speeches and more

THE TV Week Logie Awards are under way and host Dave Hughes has led the night and its long list of jokes at other stars' expense.

TV veteran Bert Newton stunned everyone when he launched into detailing his resume since 1957 - with a few clangers.

He made a strange reference to Graham Kennedy and Don Lane mentoring young talent. Many took offence, asking on social media if he was referring to Kennedy being once a sexual predator.

He later thanked his wife Patti for taking up his religion of having a TAB account and drinking red wine, after comparing the move to the way Waleed Aly's wife Susan Carland had coverted to Islam for him.

He also referred to himself being an "old p**f" on stage, which some people thought was "homophobic".

Don't use the word poof, ever. It's not funny & as a gay man who grew up in regional Queensland - had it directed to me as a teenager, full of poison. It hurts to hear. #TVWeekLogies — Brent Davidson (@Brentus88) July 1, 2018

Earlier, Hughesy took a swipe at Channel Seven, Barnaby Joyce and Vikki Campion and the Married at First Sight stars in his monologue.

He also targeted Karl and Peter Stefanovic and their famous Ubergate gaffe before he also made light of Lisa Wilkinson's move to Ten.

Earlier on the red carept, Karl and his fiance Jasmine Yarbrough turned heads as he appeared alongside his Today show co-stars.

PICTURE SPECIAL: Best and worst dressed at the Logies

MasterChef's George Calombaris and Gold Logie dark horse Andrew Winter also copped flak as Hughesy let rip on some of the biggest stars in the TV industry.

Grant Denyer also quipped that it was funny to be getting a Logie for the first time in 22 years when his show, Family Feud had been axed.

Selfies were taken on the red carpet as the Today show cast arrived and Carrie Bickmore and Lisa Wilkinson bumped into each other. Bickmore also revealed her new baby bump.

Lisa Wilkinson and Carrie Bickmore on the red carpet.Picture: Jerad Williams

Gold Logie nominee Tracy Grimshaw was too polite to spruik herself to viewers to vote for her at home, while the stars of Married at First Sight were also there in full force with Ashley saying she was "single and ready to mingle".

In a somewhat controversial move, this year's ceremony has a change of venue. Long considered a Melbourne institution, the event has been moved The Star Casino on the Gold Coast.

Tonight's line-up of nominees for the coveted Gold Logie is gearing up to be a battle of the TV hosts. The Living Room's Amanda Keller, Selling Houses Australia presenter Andrew Winter, Family Feud host Grant Denyer and A Current Affair's Tracy Grimshaw are vying for the top prize.

Love Child actor Jessica Marais - who has pulled out of the ceremony due to health reasons - and Doctor Doctor actor Rodger Corser are also in line to take out gold.

