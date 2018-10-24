Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A logging truck rolled on the Capricorn Highway on Wednesday.
A logging truck rolled on the Capricorn Highway on Wednesday. Michael Welburn
Breaking

Logging truck roll-over blocks lane of busy CQ highway

Shayla Bulloch
by
24th Oct 2018 11:42 AM

A TRUCK carrying logs has rolled and blocked one lane of a busy Central Queensland highway this morning.

Queensland Police Service were alerted to the semi-trailer roll-over on the Capricorn Hwy, around 10km east of Dingo, at 11am.

The driver of the truck is reportedly out of the vehicle and emergency crews are on scene.

 

A truck carrying logs rolled on the Capricorn Highway on Wednesday morning.
A truck carrying logs rolled on the Capricorn Highway on Wednesday morning. Michael Welburn

A QPS spokeswoman said the east bound lane of the Capricorn Hwy was blocked and police were on scene conducting traffic controls.

capricorn hwy editors picks qps tmbbreakingnews truck rollover
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Ex-soldier choked, stomped on partner's face in home attack

    premium_icon Ex-soldier choked, stomped on partner's face in home attack

    Crime A FORMER soldier choked his partner until she blacked out. Then he stomped on her head.

    Jobless in Bundy? How to avoid the cashless card trials

    Jobless in Bundy? How to avoid the cashless card trials

    Careers Hiring begins for the cashless debit card initiative

    • 24th Oct 2018 12:34 PM
    Rapist to give evidence in cold-case cabbie murder

    premium_icon Rapist to give evidence in cold-case cabbie murder

    Breaking Groundbreaking evidence in murder inquest given

    Smith creates history as she becomes president

    premium_icon Smith creates history as she becomes president

    Sport Janine Smith becomes first women's boss at the club

    Local Partners