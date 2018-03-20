Logan thanks 'heroes' of the sky after crash

REUNITED: LifeFlight pilot Peter Marris and aircrew officer Shayne White reunited with Logan Peachey months after a motorbike crash left him with serious leg injuries.

WHAT started out as a fun day riding with his family quickly turned into a moment of mayhem for seven-year-old motorbike enthusiast Logan Peachey.

The Gladstone boy was rushed to Bundaberg Hospital by helicopter in November after crashing his bike and suffering serious leg injuries while riding at a Lowmead property.

Logan suffered a compound fracture to his right femur that resulted in multiple surgeries, including the placing of flexible titanium pins from his knee to his hip, and months of recovery time.

Now that he is mostly healed and back on his feet, Logan and mum Leilany Peachey decided to visit Bundaberg to thank the "heroes” that flew him to safety on that fateful day.

"I am very thankful,” Logan said.

"It means a lot.”

The family expressed their thanks to the crew and presented the team with a handwritten letter from Logan, as well as a $1000 donation towards the organisation.

LifeFlight pilot Peter Marris said he was humbled by the Peachey family's actions.

"I love coming in and catching up with past patients, being able to meet them and find out part of their story that we have missed out on,” he said.

"After we drop them off at hospital rarely do we get to contact them again and see how they are going, so it is fabulous.

"The donation is fantastic, it just shows the level of gratitude they have for how we have been able to help us out.”

Mr Marris said, like with many incidents he had attended before, a feeling of concern washed over him when he was called to the Lowmead bike crash.

"You always freak out a little bit because when things happen to children - it is one of the worst aspects of the job,” he said.

"You worry about it and think oh no, this could be ugly.

"It was a serious injury but fortunately Logan is OK now.”

Mrs Peachey said her son was one of four boys in the family and each had a passion for motor sports.

She said Logan's accident had been a learning curve for him and he was almost ready to get back on his motorbike once more.

"We let our kids ride because they love doing it but obviously that comes with dangers,” she said.

"It's a life experience and it has definitely made Logan more aware of the LifeFlight service- he talks about it a lot now, about how they rescued him and took him to safety so we are very appreciative.”