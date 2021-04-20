Menu
Crime

Cops swarm streets as shop locked down

by , and DANIELLE BUCKLEY, ALEX TREACY
20th Apr 2021 1:44 PM

Queensland Police have locked down a busy area of Logan due to an unfolding police incident.

Police were called to a private address at Smith Road at Woodridge just after 11.25am after reports a man was threatening to harm himself.

An emergency declaration was made under the Public Safety Preservation Act.

The declaration zone encompasses Smith Road, Wentworth Street, Macquarie Street, Blaxland Street and Ewing Road.

The site of a PSPA that has been declared at Woodridge.
Members of the public are advised to use alternate routes around this area.

One reporter at the scene said he witnessed half a dozen unmarked police cars racing down Kingston Road under lights about 1pm.

At least one heavily armed police office could be seen at the entrance of Smith Road.

Police at the scene of an emergency situation in Woodridge. Picture: Alex Treacy
Originally published as Logan suburb in lockdown due to police incident

emergency declaration

