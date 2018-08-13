‘Racist’ song comes back to haunt station

A LOGAN radio station is making waves after it played UK comedian Charlie Drake's controversial hit 1961 song My Boomerang Won't Come Back, which has been branded by some as racist.

The comedic song, which topped the charts in the UK and US, was played on Logan Radio 101FM during the station's regular Saturday 1950-60s rock'n'roll show two weeks ago.

The song is about a young aboriginal man cast out by his tribe due to his inability to toss a boomerang.

Comedian Charlie Drake, whose song My Boomerang Won’t Come Back has caused a stir on Logan Radio station FM101.

It is sung with Drake's signature Cockney accent and includes lines such as "I've waved the thing all over the place; Practised till I was black in the face; I'm a big disgrace t' the aborigine race."

Station manager Terry Blacker said the radio host of the Saturday show had his permission to play the song, which was banned on ABC Radio two years ago.

The cover of the 1961 Charlie Drake album.

"My Boomerang was "not exactly a paragon of political correctness even by 1961 standards".

"However, it did top the Australian charts in December 1962 and was produced, incidentally, by George Martin of the Beatles fame.

"To my knowledge there have only been one or two so-called 'complaints' to ban the song.

"The vast majority of listeners appear to accept the song as a comedy track with no 'racist' tones intended.

"Today, there are many songs that fall into the PC (political correct) category and open to personal interpretation and we can't ban all songs that people complain about otherwise we wouldn't have any songs to play," he said.

LOGAN FM 101 station manager Terry Blacker



Mr Blacker said the station was constantly updating the songs it could play to ensure all standards were always met.

He said other songs which had undergone similar scrutiny included Randy Newman's Short People after a complaint and Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody because it was about death and dying.

There were also complaints about Black Superman, a 1974 song about boxer Muhammad Ali.

But Mr Blacker said it had not been banned at the station as it was about one of the most revered sports people of all time.