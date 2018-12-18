Identity of baby murder accused revealed

Sandra Houston, the woman charged over the death of her four-month old baby niece at Logan last month.

Sandra Houston, the woman charged over the death of her four-month old baby niece at Logan last month.

THE woman charged with the murder of a baby girl at Logan last month will apply for bail in the Supreme Court.

Sandra Leigh Houston, of Waterford West, appeared in the Beenleigh Magistrates Court this morning charged with the murder of her four-month-old niece last month.

The girl was taken to the Queensland Children's Hospital last month after suffering life-threatening injuries.

She was in a critical condition and later passed away on the afternoon of Tuesday, November 20.

Sandra Leigh Houston, of Waterford West, appeared in the Beenleigh Magistrates Court this morning charged with the murder last month of her four-month-old niece.

Outside court, Houston's lawyer, Robert Burns, confirmed the 35-year-old woman was the baby's aunt and had been looking after the child since its mother, her twin sister, passed away a few months earlier.

In court, he said the woman would make a bail application in the Supreme Court.

Mr Burns told the court an objection to bail affidavit had already been provided but it was "scant in detail".

The matter was adjourned until Thursday so a brief of evidence could be prepared.

Mr Burns said Houston was struggling in custody since being charged.

"She is fairly distraught at the moment, she's very upset about the circumstances," he said.

He wouldn't go into the circumstances of the baby's death but said "the allegation is in relation to the untimely death of the child and more will be revealed once the brief is delivered".

"I'm always hopeful for bail, I thinks he's got good grounds for bail," Mr Burns said.

"She is fortunate that she does have plenty of family support, her husband and the parents and the rest of her family are very supportive of her."