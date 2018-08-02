Menu
A log truck on the road.
Log truck mishap lands man in Gympie Hospital

JOSH PRESTON
by
2nd Aug 2018 2:54 PM

A GLENWOOD man in his sixties was taken to Gympie Hospital today after a log fell off a truck and struck him on the head.

Queensland Ambulance Service crews were first called to a location on Arborfour Rd at about 11:30am, treating the man for minor neck and shoulder injuries.

A QAS Media spokesman said the man was then taken to hospital in a stable condition to receive further treatment.

It's believed the truck was stationary at the time of the incident.

