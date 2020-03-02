Loeskow leads after first round of series

Bundaberg's Troy Loeskow (1) leads the field in the KZ2 class at the first round of the Australian Kart Championship in Tailem Bend.

MOTORSPORT: It was an almost perfect start for Troy Loeskow in the defence of his national title in the Australian Karting Championship.

Loeskow leads the KZ2 series after the first round of the series in Tailem Bend last weekend.

The champion from last year in the same class started in the best way possible by claiming pole for the opening few heats.

Loeskow then won the first three heats for the weekend, claiming each race by over a second.

He then added heat four by half a second but couldn’t clean sweep the round.

Former Supercars driver James Golding won that with Loeskow finishing third.

The result was enough to give Loeskow the lead by nine points ahead of the second round of the series in April at Hume.

Meanwhile fellow Bundy drivers Ky Burke and Hayden Egan also competed at the same event.

Egan finished 15th for the round in the KA4 junior and worked his way towards the front during the weekend after a slow start.

He finished 12th in the final.

Burke, in the Cadet 12 class, finished 16th in the championship after round one but should have been higher.

He finished inside the top ten in each heat but fell to 26th in the final, which cost him a higher result with more points on offer.

The next round is from April 17 to 19.