Loeskow back to the top after win

IN FRONT: Troy Loeskow celebrates winning the main race in the KZ2 class in the Australian Karting Championship.

IN FRONT: Troy Loeskow celebrates winning the main race in the KZ2 class in the Australian Karting Championship. Pace Images

MOTORSPORT: Bundaberg's Troy Loeskow believes a legal secret weapon could be what he needs to land a title in the KZ2 class in the Australian Karting Championship.

Loeskow won the opening round of the series in Ipswich during the weekend, claiming the final race of the meet by 5.1 seconds over Chris Hays in his Patrizicorse Kart.

The now-Brisbane-based karter also beat Supercars driver James Golding, who finished sixth in the same race.

Loeskow now leads the title in the class for the first time since 2017 when he fell short of winning the championship, ending up second behind Joshua Fife.

"It was really good,” Loeskow said of the weekend's victory..

"We were hoping to try to go well on our closest track to Bundy.

"We were happy to step it up when it counted.”

Loeskow won one heat and finished in the top four in the others to be the dominant driver for the weekend.

He said the team's new engine was the difference.

His team Patrizicorse signed with Vortex-Engines during the off-season.

They are the only drivers in the series with the engines.

"It was the first time we used them and we came to the race not knowing how they would go,” he said.

"But we knew they were a good quality engine and it delivered.”

Loeskow said the team would develop the engine more and hopefully it would give them an advantage heading into the rest of the season.

The 23-year-old is now preparing for the next race of the series in Newcastle.

"I'll keep my fitness levels up to make sure we are ready,” he said.

"Newcastle is a round we have done well at so hopefully we can do well there.”

The next round is in Newcastle from March 29-31.