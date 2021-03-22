LODGED AND LOADED: Proposed skirmish facility in sights

DEVELOPMENT APPLICATION: 149 Buxton Road, Isis River, Lot 2 on RP845017, is the site for a proposed skirmish facility and an ancillary caretaker's accommodation. Source: Proposal documents - QLD Globe.

DEVELOPMENT APPLICATION: 149 Buxton Road, Isis River, Lot 2 on RP845017, is the site for a proposed skirmish facility and an ancillary caretaker's accommodation. Source: Proposal documents - QLD Globe.

Immersive Skirmish its sights set on the Bundaberg region and could be coming to the area soon if a recent development application is approved.

A material change of use for outdoor sport and recreation and caretaker's accommodation application for a site on Buxton Road, Isis River, has been lodged with the Bundaberg Regional Council.

According to the proposal documents: skirmish is a competitive sport where players shoot gel balls at each other in a simulated war environment where once players are hit, they are out of the game.

Immersive Skirmish's appointed director Chris Crabb said predominantly there's two teams battling it out for one objective - this could be capturing the other team's flag and getting it back to your base to win the round.

SKIRMISH PROPOSAL: Immersive Skirmish appointed director Chris Crabb's son Jack in his gel ball gear.



"Like other sports it brings a competitive edge for two or more teams competing against each other outdoors, while also appealing to families and giving them options to enjoy an outdoor physical sport which the whole family can enjoy," Mr Crabb said.

"We decided to relocate to the area as we love the fantastic outdoor lifestyle this region has to offer.

"We see a lot of potential and growth in the region and saw a need in the area to help the youth, unemployed, charities, tourists, locals, anyone really who wants to get active, meet new friends and embark in a fun-filled day out."

The facilities pegged for the development include a reception area, toilets, a canteen/kiosk, playing fields and a birthday party area.

If this proposal is approved, the Immersive Skirmish operating hours will be weekends 9am -4pm.

Eventually, they hope to open during the school holidays and for special events like parties.

MORE STORIES