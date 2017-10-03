Lodge your insurance claims now

26°
BUNDABERG residents impacted by recent wild weather events are being urged to lodge their insurance claims as soon as possible.

RACQ spokeswoman Kirsty Clinton said the insurer had already received 30 claims from the high winds and heavy rain which hit the Wide Bay and Burnett region yesterday.

"So far we're seeing damage to roofs from high winds and falling debris and some water damage from localised flooding,” Ms Clinton said.

"Damage in the area is still being assessed and we won't know the full extent for a few more days.

"No matter how big or small your damage is we urge you to contact us as soon as possible.”

Ms Clinton said it was too early to put an estimate on the damage bill from the storm.

"While we've already begun to receive claims, we expect to see more coming through over the next few days,” she said.

"The earlier customers lodge their claims, the sooner we can arrange for the assessment of storm damaged property and repairs to begin.

"Members are reminded not to attempt any repairs themselves.

"RACQ members who have been impacted can lodge a claim by calling 13 7202 or online at www.racq.com/insurance.”

