Duo in drug-fuelled road rampage jailed

90-year-old Max Ricketts says his Subraru Forester is a write-off after thieves caused $3,000 worth of damage during an alleged crime spree through Boyne Island.

90-year-old Max Ricketts says his Subraru Forester is a write-off after thieves caused $3,000 worth of damage during an alleged crime spree through Boyne Island.

TWO men who "terrorised" the Boyne-Tannum community during a road rampage and a string of break-ins and thefts won't be released from jail anytime soon.

Co-accused pair Beau Luke Koppensteiner, 28, and Peter William Kummerfeld, 44, fronted the District Court at Gladstone on Tuesday.

Koppensteiner pleaded guilty to several charges including dangerous operation of a vehicle, two counts of burglary and stealing, two counts of wilful damage and attempted robbery.

Kummerfeld also pleaded guilty to several charges, including dangerous operation of a vehicle, two counts of wilful damage, enter premises with intent, two counts of burglary and stealing and attempted robbery.

Crown Prosecutor Ryder Reid told the court the two men were involved in a crime spree across Boyne Island and Tannum Sands on February 26, starting about 3.30pm.

It began when the two men drove up behind a stationary vehicle at a railway crossing.

The men "nudged" the 65-year-old driver's vehicle in front of them. When the gates raised the victim drove away, but the two men continued to harass the man.

The victim stopped at an intersection and saw Koppensteiner and Kummerfeld had got out of their car and were running towards him.

The pair began kicking the man's car, damaging a panel, and shouted, "get out I'm going to bash your f---ing head in".

The victim drove off and escaped the abuse.

One hour later the two men were involved in a near head-on collision involving a different victim.

Two men who allegedly crashed through a Boyne Island home's fence on February 26 around 5.30pm, were caught by police at 9.40pm last night.ê

The two men tried to overtake a vehicle and a car coming from the other direction had to brake suddenly to avoid being hit head-on.

The pair drove off "erratically" and minutes later crashed their vehicle through the fence of a Boyne Island home.

About 10 minutes later the pair reached the Woolworths store at Boyne Island.

They approached a woman sitting in a vehicle in the carpark and demanded her keys.

The court was told there were children in the car at the time.

The woman refused and one of the men pushed her away from the door and the victim tripped over.

The court was told the victim cried out for help as Kummerfeld sat in the driver's seat and Koppensteiner sat in the passenger's seat.

Passers-by approached the car, so the men jumped out and fled.

About 5.30pm that afternoon the pair went to the home of a 90-year-old Boyne Island man.

Kummerfeld approached the front door and asked the victim for a glass of water. As the victim left the door to fetch the water, Kummerfeld burst in and asked to use a mobile phone.

The victim questioned this, so Kummerfeld grabbed a nearby set of spare car keys and approached the victim's garage.

Koppensteiner was already near the car waiting to be let in. The men got in and drove away.

The victim's car was later found with smashed headlights and the front-end buckled.

The pair went to another address and stole another vehicle.

They were involved in another crash just before 6pm when they approached a car at speed from behind and tried to overtake.

The men's vehicle struck the car and pushed it on to a traffic island. The court was told that at some point the men separated and Kummerfeld was found by police about 8.40pm.

Koppensteiner was not brought in until 2.30am the next morning.

The court was told both men had used methylamphetamines prior to the offending.

The court was told they had serious criminal histories and were both on parole at the time of the latest offences.

Koppensteiner was sentenced to four years' jail with parole eligibility on November 7 next year.

Kummerfeld was sentenced to three years and nine months' jail. He will be eligible for parole on September 14 next year.