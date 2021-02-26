LOCK UP: The Bundy suburb where thieves targeting vehicles

Bundaberg police are reminding resident to lock up after two cars in Bundaberg East were unlawfully entered this week.

Bundaberg police are reminding residents to 'lock it or lose it' after a number of vehicles were unlawfully entered around the Rum City.

On Monday night a vehicle on Redshaw St in Bundaberg East was unlawfully entered with a number of items stolen.

The items include bank and ID cards, a Billabong wallet and a Waeco 65L fridge.

Police are investigating the matter and ask anyone with information to contact them and quote the reference QP2100355507.

Just after midnight on Wednesday a vehicle on Telegraph Rd in Bundaberg East was also unlawfully entered.

Nothing was stolen but police are investigating.

If you have information that can help officers with their investigations, contact police and quote the reference QP2100362048.

Senior Constable Brittany Duncan from Bundaberg police said it was a timely reminder for residents to make sure their vehicles were locked and valuables secured.

"If vehicles are unable to be locked in a secure garage police recommend not leaving valuables inside the vehicle and rather taking them inside the residence," she said.

