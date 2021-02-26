Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Bundaberg police are reminding resident to lock up after two cars in Bundaberg East were unlawfully entered this week.
Bundaberg police are reminding resident to lock up after two cars in Bundaberg East were unlawfully entered this week.
Crime

LOCK UP: The Bundy suburb where thieves targeting vehicles

Geordi Offord
26th Feb 2021 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Bundaberg police are reminding residents to 'lock it or lose it' after a number of vehicles were unlawfully entered around the Rum City.

On Monday night a vehicle on Redshaw St in Bundaberg East was unlawfully entered with a number of items stolen.

The items include bank and ID cards, a Billabong wallet and a Waeco 65L fridge.

Police are investigating the matter and ask anyone with information to contact them and quote the reference QP2100355507.

Just after midnight on Wednesday a vehicle on Telegraph Rd in Bundaberg East was also unlawfully entered.

Nothing was stolen but police are investigating.

Community Newsletter SignUp

If you have information that can help officers with their investigations, contact police and quote the reference QP2100362048.

Senior Constable Brittany Duncan from Bundaberg police said it was a timely reminder for residents to make sure their vehicles were locked and valuables secured.

"If vehicles are unable to be locked in a secure garage police recommend not leaving valuables inside the vehicle and rather taking them inside the residence," she said.

More stories

Police investigating after local op shop window smashed

PHOTOS: Two charged following police drug raids

Activate your free Courier Mail subscription for big rewards

buncirme bundaberg crime bundaberg police bunpolice
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BRIGHTEN UP: Upbeat news from around the region

        Premium Content BRIGHTEN UP: Upbeat news from around the region

        News Bundaberg is full of good news stories and here are just some of the things that made us smile from across the region this week

        • 26th Feb 2021 5:00 AM
        ‘WAKE-UP CALL’: Man swears off meth after serious crash

        Premium Content ‘WAKE-UP CALL’: Man swears off meth after serious crash

        News After cracking his skull and shattering his hip in a serious crash, a repeat...

        • 26th Feb 2021 5:00 AM
        WARM WELCOME: Special reef guests visit local schools

        Premium Content WARM WELCOME: Special reef guests visit local schools

        News During a live video presentation for Science Week last year, grade 3 Kalkie student...

        • 26th Feb 2021 5:00 AM
        Torrents of Olympics-driven cash to flow across state

        Premium Content Torrents of Olympics-driven cash to flow across state

        News Tourism benefits to reach far beyond Brisbane in Games glory

        • 26th Feb 2021 5:17 AM